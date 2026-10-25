Odisha Deploys Five IAS Officers To Cyclone-Prone Districts To Assist District Admins In Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) The Odisha government on Sunday deployed five IAS officers to five districts expected to be worst affected by the impending cyclonic storm to assist local administrations in preparedness measures and oversee post-cyclone relief, rehabilitation and restoration work.

The senior officers have been asked by the state government to proceed to their assigned districts immediately.

"The following IAS officers are deployed to respective district mentioned against their names, to assist the district administration for preparedness and smooth management of post-cyclonic relief, rehabilitation and restoration works relating to ensuing cyclone in the state. The officers concerned are requested to proceed to the districts immediately," an order issued by the Odisha General Administration and Public Grievance department said.

According to an office order, K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Managing Director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, have been assigned the charge of Rayagada district while Poma Tudu, Odisha Additional Secretary of ST and SC Development and Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, will supervise the cyclone preparedness as well as the rehabilitation work in Koraput district.

Similarly, Bijay Kumar Dash, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department; Yeddula Vijay, Director of Sports department; and Maheswar Swain, Additional Secretary to the Odisha Chief Minister, has been deployed to Gajapati, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts respectively.

Briefing the media persons on Sunday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the officers, who have previously worked in five districts and handled flood and cyclone situations to those districts, will act as observers and assist the respective district administrations and Collectors.

"Their experience will also be utilised. We are deputing them with full authority to take whatever decisions are necessary. They have been authorised and empowered to make such decisions," the Minister added.

He also said that state government has been taking all possible steps to ensure the zero casualty and impact of the impending cyclone, especially flooding situation due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government in an advisory on Sunday also asked all senior officers to remain available at headquarters from Monday in view of the approaching cyclone, to ensure smooth administrative functioning and readiness for any emergency.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Arnab is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the West central Bay of Bengal before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, with wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph.

The weather agency also predicted that several districts of Odisha, especially southern parts of state, will experience heavy downpour due to the cyclone.

"I appeal to everyone not to panic or become anxious, and to cooperate with the government. Human life is extremely precious, and protecting lives is the government's foremost responsibility. Alongside safeguarding lives, everyone should also cooperate with the government to minimise damage to property," the Revenue Minister appealed.