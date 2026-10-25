BJP Leaders Discuss Strategy For 2027 Assembly Polls In New Delhi Meet

BJP Strategy Meeting for 2027 Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Sunday chaired a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting, at the party's headquarters in Delhi, was attended by representatives of the BJP's media and IT wings, along with representatives from states across the country.

The discussions focused on the party's electoral strategy for five states scheduled to go to the polls in early 2027, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The BJP aims to retain power in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence, while seeking to expand its political footprint in Punjab, currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The leaders are also expected to discuss the Opposition's protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as well as the upcoming INDIA bloc rally scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 1.

Law and Order and Opposition Protests

On Saturday, Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Delhi Police Headquarters to meet senior police officials and review the law-and-order situation in the national capital ahead of the proposed rally. The Congress, along with other parties in the INDIA bloc, has called for a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid protests over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

BJP Campaign: Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy'. The first phase of the campaign will continue until November 5, while the second phase is scheduled from November 11 to November 30. The campaign, being conducted under the direction of BJP president Nitin Nabin, aims to raise public awareness about the SIR of electoral rolls, voter-list accuracy and constitutional processes.

As part of the mobilisation drive, the BJP is preparing to organise foot marches at district headquarters, with a target of around 10,000 participants at each location. The party will also organise interaction programmes in every Assembly constituency, bringing together around 200 eminent and invited citizens to discuss electoral-roll revision and related issues.

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