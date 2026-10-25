Kerala: Govt Hikes Compensation For Wildlife Attack Victims! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued an order to increase the compensation for the families of wildlife attack victims. The Forest Department took this major step after looking at the long-standing demands of the public. As per the new order, the government has hiked the financial aid from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh for deaths caused by wildlife attacks. This excludes snake bites, bee stings, and wasp stings. Meanwhile, if a person dies due to a snake bite, bee sting, or wasp sting, the family will now get Rs 5 lakh instead of the earlier Rs 4 lakh. Besides this, the government has also heavily increased the financial help for people who suffer serious injuries in wildlife attacks.

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Higher compensation for permanent disability

The government has also revised the compensation amount for people who face permanent disability after a wildlife attack. For 40 to 60 percent disability, the authorities have increased the aid from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. For disability above 60 percent, the compensation has gone up from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3,12,500. People with minor injuries will get up to Rs 12,500. The new order also states that the government can grant up to Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during emergency situations.

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