Kochi: Judge's Minor Son Faces Bailable Charges After Hitting Scooterist!

Kochi: We have more details about the Cheranalloor Benz car crash. A 17-year-old boy hit and killed a man. Police confirmed the boy is the son of an Additional Sessions Judge. The victim was Jayapalakrishnan. He ran a street food stall and belonged to Manjaly. The accident happened around 3 AM in Cheranalloor. Police took the minor and the car into custody. The boy is the son of Irinjalakuda Sessions Judge Rino Francis. He was driving a Benz car with the number plate KL-46-F 0333. The victim's family alleges the police gave the boy an easy way out with bailable charges.

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Jayapalakrishnan was going back home after closing his food stall early morning. The speeding Benz car rammed into his scooter from behind. The 17-year-old boy tried to run away from the spot without stopping. The victim's family said the boy only stopped because his car got stuck with no way out. The boy knew driving without a license could cause a fatal crash, but he still took the wheel. The family is also asking why the police have not filed a case against the judge, who actually owns the car.

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Police officers said the unlicensed minor took the car out for a late-night joyride. Cheranalloor CI Shyam Kumar stated they will book the boy for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police will add more charges if needed. The boy was not drunk at the time of the crash. The cops will test him to see if he used any other drugs. The police will produce him in court only after getting a nod from the Juvenile Justice Board. CI Shyam Kumar and his team inspected the Benz car. A detailed probe is currently going on.