Moradabad Arranges Eight Special Trains For UPSSSC PET Exam Candidates

Special Arrangements for UPSSSC PET Exam

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Eight special trains were arranged in Moradabad to manage the rush of candidates appearing for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), District Magistrate Anunay Jha said on Sunday. Jha said the first shift of the examination, held on October 25, concluded successfully in the district. Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel remained deployed at the railway station to ensure security, including that of women passengers.

"First shift of the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) exam on 25 October concluded successfully in Moradabad. Eight special trains were arranged to manage the heavy rush at the railway station. Police, GRP and RPF personnel remain deployed to ensure security, including for women passengers," the DM said.

Examination Schedule and Transport Logistics

Meanwhile, SP City, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the three-day PET examination began on Sunday, with the first session concluding at noon. He said authorities had coordinated with the Railways in advance and arranged special trains for candidates travelling towards Barabanki, Ayodhya and Lucknow.

"The three-day PET examination began today, with the first session ending at noon. Authorities coordinated with the Railways in advance and arranged special trains for candidates travelling towards Barabanki, Ayodhya and Lucknow," he said.

Additional Train Services

Singh added that additional special trains would operate after the second examination session, scheduled from 3 pm to 5 pm, to facilitate the movement of candidates. "Additional special trains will operate after the second session, scheduled from 3 pm to 5 pm," he added. The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 is being conducted on 25th October, 30th October, and 1st November 2026 by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. (ANI)

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