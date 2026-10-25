DEEPAL unveils new flagship model S09 family SUV in Oman, redefining intelligent luxury and comfort Range extended Electric vehicle.
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) DEEPAL BRAND, Changan Automobile’s dedicated new energy vehicle brand, has officially launched the all-new DEEPAL S09 at a grand event held in Muscat. Hosted by Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE), the event marked the arrival of the brand’s flagship six-seater luxury 4WD SUV in Oman. Combining advanced hybrid performance for Range Extender, intelligent technology and exceptional comfort.
It's positioned at the forefront of DEEPAL’s expanding line-up. The S09 brings together luxurious interiors, refined driving dynamics new generation intelligent features designed to make everyday family journeys feel premium. Its arrival marks another milestone for DEEPAL in Oman, following the introduction of the S05, S07 and G318 earlier this year.
The DEEPAL-S09 offers a comprehensive range of advanced technologies:
Advanced hybrid performance: A 1.5-litre turbocharged range extender works with an intelligent dual-motor four-wheel-drive system to deliver responsive performance and confident handling. Under suitable conditions, fast-charging capability enables the battery to charge from 30 to 80 per cent in approximately 15 minutes.
•Refined driving comfort: DEEPAL’s Magic Carpet suspension combines adaptive damping and air suspension, to automatically respond to changing road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
•First-class cabin experience: The spacious six-seater cabin features second-row zero-gravity seats with 16-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The third row provides generous space and electrically adjustable backrests, extending comfort to every passenger.
•Intelligent entertainment and connectivity: The S09 features dual 15.6-inch front displays, a 43-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen and a premium 20-speaker sound system. DEEPAL OS 4.0, smartphone Bluetooth key functionality and a 10-litre cooling and heating compartment further enhance convenience.
•Advanced safety and driver assistance: DEEPAL AD PRO brings together adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, automatic parking and intelligent reversing assistance. Eight airbags, extended side-curtain protection and a reinforced body structure provide additional peace of mind.
Commenting on the launch, Ms. Cecelia, Sales Director, Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa, said: “The DEEPAL S09 reflects our vision of making advanced mobility technology more accessible to modern families. With its intelligent performance, exceptional comfort and comprehensive safety features, this flagship SUV represents another important step in our commitment to delivering innovative vehicles for customers in Oman and across the region.”
A spokesperson for Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE) said: “The S09 brings together everything families look for in a Luxury 4WD SUV. From its spacious interior and advanced entertainment features to its intelligent driving technologies, every detail has been designed around comfort, convenience and confidence. We are delighted to introduce this exceptional vehicle to customers in Oman.”
With the addition of the S09, DEEPAL continues to strengthen its presence in Oman, offering customers an expanding range of intelligent new energy vehicles supported by AGAE’s nationwide sales and service network.
The DEEPAL S09 is a full-size, 6-seater Range Extended EV (REEV) flagship SUV co-developed with Huawei.
Key Specifications
•Dimensions: 5,205 mm (length) × 1,996 mm (width) × 1,800 mm (height) with a 3,105 mm wheelbase
•Seating Capacity: 6-seater configuration in a 2+2+2 layout.
•Powertrain Type: Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (REEV) featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged range extender engine paired with electric motors.
•Drivetrain & Performance:
oAWD Variant: Dual-motor setup producing up to 362 kW (approx. 492 hp / 485 hp) and 637 Nm of torque (0–100 km/h in 5.9s).
•Battery & Range: 40.18 kWh or larger CATL LFP battery packs, offering a pure electric range of 210–220 km (CLTC) and a total combined range of up to 1,210 km.
•Charging: Supports fast charging (30% to 80% in about 10–15 minutes).
•Suspension: Air suspension system with Active Magic Carpet technology and Continuous Damping Control (CDC).
________________________________________
Key Features
•Technology & Displays:
oHuawei HarmonySpace Cockpit and Huawei Qiankun / ADS intelligent driving suite.
o43-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD).
oDual 15.6-inch 2.5K OLED center and front-passenger touchscreens.
o21.4-inch 3K flip-down ceiling-mounted entertainment screen for second-row passengers.
o20-speaker audio system with a 2,232-watt amplifier.
•Comfort & Interior:
oSecond-row "Zero Gravity" captain chairs featuring 14-way power adjustment, 121-degree recline, heating, ventilation, and massage functions.
oBuilt-in 10-liter center console refrigerator with a temperature range of -6°C to 50°C.
oHeated, ventilated, and massaging seats for the first and second rows (with heating across all three rows).
oSliding center console and integrated foldable tray tables.
oAcoustic double-glazed glass and multi-color ambient lighting.
•Safety & Driver Assistance:
o8 airbags, including a class-long 2,700 mm side curtain airbag.
oHuawei all-around collision avoidance system and 540-degree panoramic camera system.
oIntelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and APA automatic parking.
It's positioned at the forefront of DEEPAL’s expanding line-up. The S09 brings together luxurious interiors, refined driving dynamics new generation intelligent features designed to make everyday family journeys feel premium. Its arrival marks another milestone for DEEPAL in Oman, following the introduction of the S05, S07 and G318 earlier this year.
The DEEPAL-S09 offers a comprehensive range of advanced technologies:
Advanced hybrid performance: A 1.5-litre turbocharged range extender works with an intelligent dual-motor four-wheel-drive system to deliver responsive performance and confident handling. Under suitable conditions, fast-charging capability enables the battery to charge from 30 to 80 per cent in approximately 15 minutes.
•Refined driving comfort: DEEPAL’s Magic Carpet suspension combines adaptive damping and air suspension, to automatically respond to changing road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
•First-class cabin experience: The spacious six-seater cabin features second-row zero-gravity seats with 16-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The third row provides generous space and electrically adjustable backrests, extending comfort to every passenger.
•Intelligent entertainment and connectivity: The S09 features dual 15.6-inch front displays, a 43-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen and a premium 20-speaker sound system. DEEPAL OS 4.0, smartphone Bluetooth key functionality and a 10-litre cooling and heating compartment further enhance convenience.
•Advanced safety and driver assistance: DEEPAL AD PRO brings together adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, automatic parking and intelligent reversing assistance. Eight airbags, extended side-curtain protection and a reinforced body structure provide additional peace of mind.
Commenting on the launch, Ms. Cecelia, Sales Director, Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa, said: “The DEEPAL S09 reflects our vision of making advanced mobility technology more accessible to modern families. With its intelligent performance, exceptional comfort and comprehensive safety features, this flagship SUV represents another important step in our commitment to delivering innovative vehicles for customers in Oman and across the region.”
A spokesperson for Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE) said: “The S09 brings together everything families look for in a Luxury 4WD SUV. From its spacious interior and advanced entertainment features to its intelligent driving technologies, every detail has been designed around comfort, convenience and confidence. We are delighted to introduce this exceptional vehicle to customers in Oman.”
With the addition of the S09, DEEPAL continues to strengthen its presence in Oman, offering customers an expanding range of intelligent new energy vehicles supported by AGAE’s nationwide sales and service network.
The DEEPAL S09 is a full-size, 6-seater Range Extended EV (REEV) flagship SUV co-developed with Huawei.
Key Specifications
•Dimensions: 5,205 mm (length) × 1,996 mm (width) × 1,800 mm (height) with a 3,105 mm wheelbase
•Seating Capacity: 6-seater configuration in a 2+2+2 layout.
•Powertrain Type: Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (REEV) featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged range extender engine paired with electric motors.
•Drivetrain & Performance:
oAWD Variant: Dual-motor setup producing up to 362 kW (approx. 492 hp / 485 hp) and 637 Nm of torque (0–100 km/h in 5.9s).
•Battery & Range: 40.18 kWh or larger CATL LFP battery packs, offering a pure electric range of 210–220 km (CLTC) and a total combined range of up to 1,210 km.
•Charging: Supports fast charging (30% to 80% in about 10–15 minutes).
•Suspension: Air suspension system with Active Magic Carpet technology and Continuous Damping Control (CDC).
________________________________________
Key Features
•Technology & Displays:
oHuawei HarmonySpace Cockpit and Huawei Qiankun / ADS intelligent driving suite.
o43-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD).
oDual 15.6-inch 2.5K OLED center and front-passenger touchscreens.
o21.4-inch 3K flip-down ceiling-mounted entertainment screen for second-row passengers.
o20-speaker audio system with a 2,232-watt amplifier.
•Comfort & Interior:
oSecond-row "Zero Gravity" captain chairs featuring 14-way power adjustment, 121-degree recline, heating, ventilation, and massage functions.
oBuilt-in 10-liter center console refrigerator with a temperature range of -6°C to 50°C.
oHeated, ventilated, and massaging seats for the first and second rows (with heating across all three rows).
oSliding center console and integrated foldable tray tables.
oAcoustic double-glazed glass and multi-color ambient lighting.
•Safety & Driver Assistance:
o8 airbags, including a class-long 2,700 mm side curtain airbag.
oHuawei all-around collision avoidance system and 540-degree panoramic camera system.
oIntelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and APA automatic parking.
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