LMD launches Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower, bringing ‘hotelification’ to Sheikh Zayed Road
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE, 22nd October 2026: LMD, the global real estate developer behind a portfolio of successful destinations across Europe, Egypt and the UAE, announces the launch of Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road. A flagship addition to LMD’s Dubai portfolio, the branded Grade-A commercial development will become the city’s tallest commercial tower on completion. Drawing on the developer’s experience in hospitality-led destinations, the project brings the ‘hotelification’ of office space to Dubai, combining premium offices with hotel-inspired design and extensive wellness, dining and business amenities. The tower is developed in partnership with Christian A. Rockefeller, a sixth-generation descendant of the Rockefeller family represented by Iconique Living Group (ILG), with sales and marketing led by Devmark, the UAE’s leading development sales and marketing consultancy.
Rising 400 metres across 87 storeys, the development marks the global real estate debut of the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. Four office collections are complemented by five dedicated amenity floors, including two devoted to wellness. An arrival hall, spa, infinity pool and padel court form part of the offering, alongside retail, cafés and dining. On Level 87, a sky business centre brings together lounges, podcast rooms, a ballroom and an Observatory pool overlooking the city.
Designed around the full business day, the tower offers opportunities for early-morning training before the first meeting, coffee with colleagues and time to unwind away from the desk. Companies can draw on shared facilities throughout the day and welcome guests for evening gatherings, extending the experience beyond their own offices.
Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, said: “This tower marks an important expansion of LMD’s portfolio and reflects our confidence in the city’s future as a global business centre. The ambition is to give businesses more from their commercial address, combining exceptional offices with wellness facilities and spaces for dining, meetings and corporate hospitality. This approach to the hotelification of office space draws on our experience in delivering integrated, hospitality-led destinations across Europe, Egypt and the UAE, bringing that expertise to Sheikh Zayed Road.”
He continued: “In Christian, we found a partner who shares our commitment to quality and long-term value, and in Devmark a partner who understood from the outset what this project could become. Together, we are creating a landmark that contributes to Dubai’s standing as an international business destination.”
A legacy of enterprise
The Rockefeller name is associated with a long-standing tradition of American enterprise, urban development and architectural patronage. Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower draws on that heritage through an emphasis on stewardship, design quality and responsibility, with an ambition to create a commercial asset that remains relevant across generations.
With experience spanning real estate, investment and cultural projects in New York and Asia, Christian A. Rockefeller chose Dubai as the setting for the first building to carry his brand. The collaboration brings his international perspective together with LMD’s expertise in integrated destinations.
Christian A. Rockefeller said: “I was very deliberate about when and where to introduce the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. A global debut is not about visibility; it is about readiness. Dubai today is a city where investors understand long-term value, architectural discipline and the importance of assets that endure. My family, across many branches, has historically been associated with long-term thinking, building institutions, infrastructure and cities designed to last, and my work today is a reflection of that mindset. In LMD we found a partner with both depth and vision, and together we are bringing the character and sophistication of a New York business address to Sheikh Zayed Road.”
Daniel Kormann, Managing Director of Iconique Living Group, said: “A name like Christian A. Rockefeller deserves the right partner, the right city and the right moment. For Christian A. Rockefeller, we took the time to find exactly that. LMD shares his commitment to quality and long-term value, and Dubai is the natural setting for the brand’s global debut. Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower is the first step in the worldwide rollout of the brand, and we are proud to bring it to market together with LMD.”
Devmark is the development’s exclusive sales and marketing partner and facilitated the collaboration between LMD and Christian A. Rockefeller, working closely with Iconique Living Group.
Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, said: “We all saw a natural alignment between a developer with a proven international track record and a name built on endurance and long-term value. Over the past twelve months, working closely with LMD, Christian A. Rockefeller and Iconique Living Group, we have been shaping the tower’s design, conceptualising its amenity spaces and building the marketing platform for launch. The result is a proposition we believe is unmatched in any business district in Dubai: a location between two metro stations, a hotel-inspired amenity offering across five dedicated floors, and a choice of office configurations that speaks to owner-occupiers and investors alike. We look forward to bringing it to market.”
Hotelification of the workplace
The tower’s hospitality-inspired approach extends from its arrival spaces to dedicated settings for wellness, dining and business. A triple-height lobby centred on an artwork and water feature welcomes people working in the building and their guests. Retail across the ground and first podium levels is complemented by cafés and dining outlets on the second podium level, providing places for a morning coffee, an informal meeting or a break between appointments.
The two wellness floors accommodate fitness, sport and recovery. The spa features private treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, ice rooms, changing areas and a relaxation lounge. An outdoor retreat extends the experience with an infinity pool, padel court, meditation area and sensory walk, alongside cabanas, sun loungers and shaded seating.
The fitness hub includes dedicated cardio, strength and functional training areas, free weights and a multipurpose studio for activities including Pilates, yoga, spin and martial arts. A juice bar, lounge and outdoor terrace provide space to relax after exercise.
At Level 87, the sky business centre brings together facilities for focused work, collaboration and corporate events. The Exchange business lounge incorporates co-working spaces, two meeting rooms, a meeting hub, two podcast rooms and quiet pods for private calls, giving businesses access to facilities beyond their own offices.
A multipurpose ballroom accommodates larger gatherings, complemented by an outdoor terrace with shaded social seating and an infinity pool available as part of the booked event space. Together, the indoor and outdoor areas provide a setting for presentations and hosted occasions above the city.
Architecture and office collections
The tower’s curved, ribbed glass façade, planted terraces and pointed crown establish a distinctive profile on Sheikh Zayed Road. Within, the common-area interior concept by Bahrain-based International Design Associates (IDA) brings together Art Deco influences, the character of Manhattan’s industrial lofts and the creative energy of contemporary New York.
The office collections comprise Prime, Elite, Executive and Presidential, with configurations ranging from individual units to half-floor and full-floor layouts for different business requirements. Prime offices start from approximately 1,077 sq. ft., Elite from 2,294 sq. ft. and Executive from 5,888 sq. ft. The Presidential collection occupies full floors between Levels 71 and 80, with spaces starting from approximately 11,541 sq. ft. and private terraces extending the workspace outdoors.
Views vary by floor and orientation, looking towards Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, across Business Bay, or along Sheikh Zayed Road towards the Arabian Gulf. The building will be served by 23 elevators, including high-speed double-decker lifts and dedicated lifts for the lower and upper office zones, parking and wellness facilities, alongside service and emergency provision. More than 1,100 parking spaces will accommodate those based in the tower and their visitors.
Positioned on Sheikh Zayed Road between Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro stations, the tower places businesses within reach of Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Business Bay. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are approximately five minutes away by road, while Dubai International Airport is approximately 20 minutes away.
Scheduled for completion in Q2 2031, Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower is now available for sale through Devmark, with prospective buyers invited to visit the sales centre on the 27th floor of Anantara Business Tower in Business Bay to explore the development.
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About LMD
Rising 400 metres across 87 storeys, the development marks the global real estate debut of the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. Four office collections are complemented by five dedicated amenity floors, including two devoted to wellness. An arrival hall, spa, infinity pool and padel court form part of the offering, alongside retail, cafés and dining. On Level 87, a sky business centre brings together lounges, podcast rooms, a ballroom and an Observatory pool overlooking the city.
Designed around the full business day, the tower offers opportunities for early-morning training before the first meeting, coffee with colleagues and time to unwind away from the desk. Companies can draw on shared facilities throughout the day and welcome guests for evening gatherings, extending the experience beyond their own offices.
Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, said: “This tower marks an important expansion of LMD’s portfolio and reflects our confidence in the city’s future as a global business centre. The ambition is to give businesses more from their commercial address, combining exceptional offices with wellness facilities and spaces for dining, meetings and corporate hospitality. This approach to the hotelification of office space draws on our experience in delivering integrated, hospitality-led destinations across Europe, Egypt and the UAE, bringing that expertise to Sheikh Zayed Road.”
He continued: “In Christian, we found a partner who shares our commitment to quality and long-term value, and in Devmark a partner who understood from the outset what this project could become. Together, we are creating a landmark that contributes to Dubai’s standing as an international business destination.”
A legacy of enterprise
The Rockefeller name is associated with a long-standing tradition of American enterprise, urban development and architectural patronage. Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower draws on that heritage through an emphasis on stewardship, design quality and responsibility, with an ambition to create a commercial asset that remains relevant across generations.
With experience spanning real estate, investment and cultural projects in New York and Asia, Christian A. Rockefeller chose Dubai as the setting for the first building to carry his brand. The collaboration brings his international perspective together with LMD’s expertise in integrated destinations.
Christian A. Rockefeller said: “I was very deliberate about when and where to introduce the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. A global debut is not about visibility; it is about readiness. Dubai today is a city where investors understand long-term value, architectural discipline and the importance of assets that endure. My family, across many branches, has historically been associated with long-term thinking, building institutions, infrastructure and cities designed to last, and my work today is a reflection of that mindset. In LMD we found a partner with both depth and vision, and together we are bringing the character and sophistication of a New York business address to Sheikh Zayed Road.”
Daniel Kormann, Managing Director of Iconique Living Group, said: “A name like Christian A. Rockefeller deserves the right partner, the right city and the right moment. For Christian A. Rockefeller, we took the time to find exactly that. LMD shares his commitment to quality and long-term value, and Dubai is the natural setting for the brand’s global debut. Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower is the first step in the worldwide rollout of the brand, and we are proud to bring it to market together with LMD.”
Devmark is the development’s exclusive sales and marketing partner and facilitated the collaboration between LMD and Christian A. Rockefeller, working closely with Iconique Living Group.
Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, said: “We all saw a natural alignment between a developer with a proven international track record and a name built on endurance and long-term value. Over the past twelve months, working closely with LMD, Christian A. Rockefeller and Iconique Living Group, we have been shaping the tower’s design, conceptualising its amenity spaces and building the marketing platform for launch. The result is a proposition we believe is unmatched in any business district in Dubai: a location between two metro stations, a hotel-inspired amenity offering across five dedicated floors, and a choice of office configurations that speaks to owner-occupiers and investors alike. We look forward to bringing it to market.”
Hotelification of the workplace
The tower’s hospitality-inspired approach extends from its arrival spaces to dedicated settings for wellness, dining and business. A triple-height lobby centred on an artwork and water feature welcomes people working in the building and their guests. Retail across the ground and first podium levels is complemented by cafés and dining outlets on the second podium level, providing places for a morning coffee, an informal meeting or a break between appointments.
The two wellness floors accommodate fitness, sport and recovery. The spa features private treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, ice rooms, changing areas and a relaxation lounge. An outdoor retreat extends the experience with an infinity pool, padel court, meditation area and sensory walk, alongside cabanas, sun loungers and shaded seating.
The fitness hub includes dedicated cardio, strength and functional training areas, free weights and a multipurpose studio for activities including Pilates, yoga, spin and martial arts. A juice bar, lounge and outdoor terrace provide space to relax after exercise.
At Level 87, the sky business centre brings together facilities for focused work, collaboration and corporate events. The Exchange business lounge incorporates co-working spaces, two meeting rooms, a meeting hub, two podcast rooms and quiet pods for private calls, giving businesses access to facilities beyond their own offices.
A multipurpose ballroom accommodates larger gatherings, complemented by an outdoor terrace with shaded social seating and an infinity pool available as part of the booked event space. Together, the indoor and outdoor areas provide a setting for presentations and hosted occasions above the city.
Architecture and office collections
The tower’s curved, ribbed glass façade, planted terraces and pointed crown establish a distinctive profile on Sheikh Zayed Road. Within, the common-area interior concept by Bahrain-based International Design Associates (IDA) brings together Art Deco influences, the character of Manhattan’s industrial lofts and the creative energy of contemporary New York.
The office collections comprise Prime, Elite, Executive and Presidential, with configurations ranging from individual units to half-floor and full-floor layouts for different business requirements. Prime offices start from approximately 1,077 sq. ft., Elite from 2,294 sq. ft. and Executive from 5,888 sq. ft. The Presidential collection occupies full floors between Levels 71 and 80, with spaces starting from approximately 11,541 sq. ft. and private terraces extending the workspace outdoors.
Views vary by floor and orientation, looking towards Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, across Business Bay, or along Sheikh Zayed Road towards the Arabian Gulf. The building will be served by 23 elevators, including high-speed double-decker lifts and dedicated lifts for the lower and upper office zones, parking and wellness facilities, alongside service and emergency provision. More than 1,100 parking spaces will accommodate those based in the tower and their visitors.
Positioned on Sheikh Zayed Road between Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro stations, the tower places businesses within reach of Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Business Bay. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are approximately five minutes away by road, while Dubai International Airport is approximately 20 minutes away.
Scheduled for completion in Q2 2031, Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower is now available for sale through Devmark, with prospective buyers invited to visit the sales centre on the 27th floor of Anantara Business Tower in Business Bay to explore the development.
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About LMD
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