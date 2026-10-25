Wallan Trading Opens Integrated Renault Facility in Jazan
(MENAFN- OMC) Jazan, Saudi Arabia, 25 October 2026: Wallan Trading, the distributor of French automotive brand Renault in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of a new Renault facility in Jazan. The opening marks a strategic step towards expanding the brand’s presence in the Southern Region and delivering a more integrated customer experience by bringing vehicle sales, maintenance services and spare parts together at a single location.
Located on King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road in Jazan, the facility spans a total area of 3,253 square metres and comprises a showroom, service center and spare parts department. This all-in-one facility allows customers to explore Renault’s model range and learn more about vehicle specifications, while also accessing maintenance services and spare parts at one location. The facility is designed to make vehicle ownership and long-term maintenance more convenient for customers.
Fahad bin Saad Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, said: “The opening of the new Renault facility in Jazan reflects the strength of the partnership between Wallan Trading and the French brand, as well as our shared commitment to strengthening Renault’s presence in the Saudi market. This step forms part of our plans to expand our network and reach more customers across the Kingdom.
He added: We believe that investing in sales facilities, aftersales services and spare parts is fundamental to building long-term customer relationships, meeting their needs and delivering an seamless experience that meets their expectations.”
The opening comes as part of Wallan Trading’s efforts to develop Renault’s network and strengthen the brand’s presence in the Saudi market. Aftersales services are becoming increasingly important in the automotive market, as purchasing decisions are influenced not only by vehicle prices and specifications, but also by the accessibility of maintenance services, spare parts availability, service quality and long-term running costs.
Renault offers a range of models in Saudi Arabia catering to the needs of different customer segments. These include the Koleos, Duster, Arkana and Megane Sedan, in addition to commercial vehicles such as the Master and Express.
At the Group level, Renault announced its futuReady plan in March 2026, which aims to launch 36 new models by 2030, while accelerating technology development and enhancing customer experience. These plans underscore the importance of combining product renewal with the development of distribution networks and services to ensure that new models reach customers and that the necessary support is available after purchase.
The new facility in Jazan is expected to strengthen Renault’s presence in the Southern Region through a unified infrastructure that brings together sales, servicing and spare parts. It also supports Wallan Trading’s strategy to expand the brand’s footprint and address customer needs more closely and effectively, reinforcing the partnership between the two parties and supporting their growth ambitions in the Saudi market.
ENDS
Located on King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road in Jazan, the facility spans a total area of 3,253 square metres and comprises a showroom, service center and spare parts department. This all-in-one facility allows customers to explore Renault’s model range and learn more about vehicle specifications, while also accessing maintenance services and spare parts at one location. The facility is designed to make vehicle ownership and long-term maintenance more convenient for customers.
Fahad bin Saad Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, said: “The opening of the new Renault facility in Jazan reflects the strength of the partnership between Wallan Trading and the French brand, as well as our shared commitment to strengthening Renault’s presence in the Saudi market. This step forms part of our plans to expand our network and reach more customers across the Kingdom.
He added: We believe that investing in sales facilities, aftersales services and spare parts is fundamental to building long-term customer relationships, meeting their needs and delivering an seamless experience that meets their expectations.”
The opening comes as part of Wallan Trading’s efforts to develop Renault’s network and strengthen the brand’s presence in the Saudi market. Aftersales services are becoming increasingly important in the automotive market, as purchasing decisions are influenced not only by vehicle prices and specifications, but also by the accessibility of maintenance services, spare parts availability, service quality and long-term running costs.
Renault offers a range of models in Saudi Arabia catering to the needs of different customer segments. These include the Koleos, Duster, Arkana and Megane Sedan, in addition to commercial vehicles such as the Master and Express.
At the Group level, Renault announced its futuReady plan in March 2026, which aims to launch 36 new models by 2030, while accelerating technology development and enhancing customer experience. These plans underscore the importance of combining product renewal with the development of distribution networks and services to ensure that new models reach customers and that the necessary support is available after purchase.
The new facility in Jazan is expected to strengthen Renault’s presence in the Southern Region through a unified infrastructure that brings together sales, servicing and spare parts. It also supports Wallan Trading’s strategy to expand the brand’s footprint and address customer needs more closely and effectively, reinforcing the partnership between the two parties and supporting their growth ambitions in the Saudi market.
ENDS
OMC
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