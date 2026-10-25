Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Accelerates Force Modernisation Through Global Defence Technology Partnerships

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to advance its force modernisation agenda through strategic defence partnerships, technological innovation and capability development aimed at strengthening operational readiness and responding effectively to emerging security threats.

A KDF delegation led by the Director of National Defence and Security Industries (DNSI), Major General Faustino Lobaly, participated in the 16th biennial Future Forces Forum (FFF) 2026 and the concurrent Future Air Force Conference, held in Prague, Czech Republic, from 19 to 23 October 2026.

Anchored in the Chief of the Defence Forces' Strategic Vision, Kenya's participation focused on three strategic priorities: Force Capability Development, Defence Industries and Strategic Partnerships, reinforcing the KDF's commitment to building a technologically advanced, adaptable and self-reliant force.

The international forum brought together military leaders, defence industry experts, NATO working groups and more than 530 defence exhibitors from over 70 countries, providing a platform for exploring emerging military technologies, strengthening defence industrial cooperation and advancing opportunities for technology transfer, joint research and capacity building.

Drawing on its operational experience in counter-terrorism, peace support operations and asymmetric warfare, the KDF engaged international defence stakeholders on innovative solutions to contemporary security challenges.

Key areas of interest included unmanned aerial systems, advanced military communications, cyber defence capabilities and next-generation aviation platforms, with emphasis on enhancing situational awareness, operational effectiveness and interoperability.

The engagements also provided opportunities to explore partnerships that could strengthen Kenya's indigenous defence industrial capacity, reduce technological dependencies and support sustainable long-term force development.

KDF's participation underscores the growing importance of defence innovation and international cooperation in shaping future military capabilities.

Through sustained investment in emerging technologies, defence industrial development and strategic partnerships, the KDF remains focused on building a modern, resilient and mission-ready force capable of safeguarding Kenya's sovereignty, protecting national interests and responding decisively to evolving security threats.

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