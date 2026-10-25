Avinity Health Co-Founder Emily Dawson Shares Brain Tumor Survival Story On Relaunch Podcast

MENAFN - GetNews)"Emily Dawson, DHA, MBA, MSN, RN, co-founder and clinical director of Avinity Health in Scottsdale, Arizona."Scottsdale healthcare clinical founder, Emily Dawson, discusses surviving a rare brain tumor, rebuilding her career, and how those experiences led her to co-found Avinity Health in 2026.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - October 25, 2026 - Emily Dawson, DHA, MBA, MSN, RN, healthcare executive and co-founder of Avinity Health in Scottsdale, Arizona, recently appeared on ReLaunch to a Rich Life, hosted by Hilary DeCesare, to share how surviving a rare brain tumor changed her perspective on healthcare, leadership, and her professional future.

The episode, She Survived a Brain Tumor, Then She Rebuilt Her Life: Emily Dawson's Relaunch Story, was released September 23, 2026. During the interview, Dawson describes her diagnosis, recovery, professional setbacks, and eventual decision to become a healthcare entrepreneur.

A Life-Changing Diagnosis at Age 30

On March 19, 2014, Dawson was working as a nurse when she suffered a seizure that caused her to lose consciousness. She awoke on the floor, surrounded by coworkers whose faces she initially struggled to recognize.

For months, she had experienced unexplained neurological episodes that became progressively worse. Despite undergoing several medical tests, she had not received a definitive diagnosis.

Following the seizure, an MRI revealed a mass in her brain.

"I was accustomed to being on the other side of an emergency. And suddenly, I'm the one on the floor needing medical attention," Dawson recalls in the interview.

She was transferred to Barrow Neurological Institute, where doctors diagnosed a rare brain tumor in her right frontal lobe. Before surgery, physicians warned that the tumor's location carried a risk of losing movement on the left side of her body.

Surgeons successfully removed the tumor completely. Dawson says she no longer requires medication for the condition, although she continues regular medical imaging and follow-up appointments.

Rebuilding a Career After Brain Surgery

Just twelve weeks after surgery, Dawson applied to pursue two graduate degrees simultaneously: a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Nursing.

For Dawson, continuing her education represented an opportunity to regain confidence in her future and discover what she could still accomplish.

Her experiences also shaped her approach to healthcare leadership. Before receiving her diagnosis, Dawson says her unexplained medical symptoms had affected her professional evaluations and advancement. The experience influenced her determination to become a leader who listened to employees and understood the challenges they faced.

She went on to earn both master's degrees and a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration from MCPHS University, where she received the Distinguished Student Award.

Her subsequent career included senior positions in nursing administration, healthcare operations, and quality management, including serving as Corporate Director of Quality Assurance at Sun Health.

From Healthcare Executive to Entrepreneur

Despite advancing through healthcare leadership positions, Dawson eventually began questioning whether she wanted to continue building her career within established organizations.

"Waiting started to feel like a bigger risk than actually taking the chance," Dawson explains.

Rather than pursuing another executive position, she decided to use her experience as a nurse, healthcare administrator, and patient to help build a different approach to healthcare.

That decision contributed to the founding of Avinity Health in Scottsdale in 2026.

During the podcast, Dawson explains that her goal was not to replace conventional healthcare but to complement it by helping patients become more active participants in decisions about their health.

"Traditional medicine is what saved my life. So for me, this has never really been about replacing traditional healthcare. It's about asking what else can we do?" Dawson says.

Building Avinity Health Around Personalized and Proactive Care

Founded in 2026, Avinity Health is a physician-guided longevity, health optimization, and medical aesthetics clinic located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The practice provides services including therapeutic plasma exchange, IV and injectable therapies, and medical aesthetic treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and microneedling.

Its core mission is to help patients take a more proactive, informed, and individualized approach to their health, wellness, and aging.

The clinic brings together physicians, nursing professionals, and specialized clinical expertise to develop treatment plans based on individual health histories, clinical evaluations, and patient goals.

Dawson's experience as both a healthcare professional and a patient helped shape that philosophy. After spending years managing the effects of aging and chronic conditions in healthcare organizations, she became interested in helping people address their health concerns earlier and participate more actively in their care.

A Story About Survival, Leadership, and Starting Again

Although the podcast explores Dawson's medical diagnosis and the founding of Avinity Health, its broader message concerns how difficult personal experiences can influence professional decisions and create opportunities for change.

"My relaunch wasn't about becoming a completely different person. It was about trusting who I had become through all of those experiences," Dawson reflects.

The interview also examines the importance of seeking medical attention for unexplained or worsening symptoms, advocating for oneself within healthcare systems, and recognizing when a professional change may be necessary.

The complete interview is available through ReLaunch to a Rich Life, hosted by Hilary DeCesare.

Readers can also explore Emily Dawson's personal story, including her medical journey, healthcare leadership background, and the full podcast interview.

About Avinity Health

Avinity Health is a physician-guided longevity, health optimization, and medical aesthetics clinic founded in 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The clinic was established to bring a more proactive, personalized approach to healthcare, combining experienced medical oversight with individualized treatment planning and patient education.

Avinity Health provides therapeutic plasma exchange, botox, IV and injectable therapies, and medical aesthetic treatments. Its clinical approach emphasizes understanding each patient's health history, evaluating treatment appropriateness, and helping patients make informed decisions about their long-term health and wellness.

The practice is located at 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254.