King Receives Call From Lebanon President
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Sunday from Lebanon President Gen. Joseph Aoun, during which the president expressed his condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate on Friday.
During the call, President Aoun affirmed his country's solidarity with Jordan in the fight against terrorism, and extended his condolences to His Majesty and the Jordanian people over the loss of the victims of the attack, and wished the injured a rapid recovery.
//Petra// AO
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