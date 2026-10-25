Italian FM Expresses Condolences Over Karak Church Shooting
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed deep sorrow over a shooting during a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate.
In a statement, Tajani conveyed Italy's solidarity with the victims' families, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the Jordanian government, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
The Italian Embassy in Amman lowered its national flag to half-mast on Sunday in solidarity with Jordan following the shooting.
//Petra// AO
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