Italian FM Expresses Condolences Over Karak Church Shooting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed deep sorrow over a shooting during a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate.

In a statement, Tajani conveyed Italy's solidarity with the victims' families, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and the Jordanian government, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The Italian Embassy in Amman lowered its national flag to half-mast on Sunday in solidarity with Jordan following the shooting.

//Petra// AO