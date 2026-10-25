Swiss, French Embassies Lower Flags To Half-Mast Following Karak Attack
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Swiss and French embassies in Jordan lowered their flags to half-mast in solidarity with the Kingdom and its people following a terrorist attack in Karak Governorate.
The Swiss Embassy expressed its condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, which occurred in the Hmoud area, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The French Embassy in Amman also lowered its flag to half-mast following the attack on a church in Karak Governorate.
In a statement, the embassy expressed solidarity with the Jordanian people, saying it shared their grief and mourning.
//Petra// AO
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