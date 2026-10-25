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Swiss, French Embassies Lower Flags To Half-Mast Following Karak Attack

Swiss, French Embassies Lower Flags To Half-Mast Following Karak Attack


Date: 2026-10-25 09:07:46

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Swiss and French embassies in Jordan lowered their flags to half-mast in solidarity with the Kingdom and its people following a terrorist attack in Karak Governorate.

The Swiss Embassy expressed its condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, which occurred in the Hmoud area, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The French Embassy in Amman also lowered its flag to half-mast following the attack on a church in Karak Governorate.

In a statement, the embassy expressed solidarity with the Jordanian people, saying it shared their grief and mourning.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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