Jordan Embassy In Washington Holds Vigil For Karak Church Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Washington D.C., Oct. 25 (Petra) - The Jordanian community in Washington, D.C., gathered outside the embassy for a vigil honoring the fallen victims of the Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church.

Attended by Jordan's Ambassador to the US, Dina Kawar, the gathering served as a display of national solidarity, honoring the victims' families, and roundly condemning the attack.

Kawar said that Jordan's internal cohesion remains unshakable, adding that any attempt to sow sectarian discord "is bound to fail." Mourners lit candles and observed a moment of silence for the victims.

//Petra// HA