Russian Forces Strike Epicenter Stores In Four Cities Over Past 24 Hours
“Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Poltava. Again, in just one day,” the post reads.
“Total destruction of the chain...,” the company stated.Read also: Drone debris falls on parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring one person
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 25, a Russian drone struck a shopping complex building in Poltava. A woman was injured.
Photo: facebook / epicentrkua
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