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Russian Forces Strike Epicenter Stores In Four Cities Over Past 24 Hours

Russian Forces Strike Epicenter Stores In Four Cities Over Past 24 Hours


Date: 2026-10-25 09:06:47

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the chain reported this on Facebook.

“Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Poltava. Again, in just one day,” the post reads.

“Total destruction of the chain...,” the company stated.

Read also: Drone debris falls on parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring one person

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 25, a Russian drone struck a shopping complex building in Poltava. A woman was injured.

Photo: facebook / epicentrkua

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UkrinForm

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