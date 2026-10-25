Government Allocates Nearly UAH 188M To Repair 33 Homes Damaged By Russian Attacks
“The government has allocated 187.6 million hryvnias for the restoration of 33 apartment buildings damaged as a result of Russian aggression in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kyiv regions. Funds from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression will be transferred to local budgets,” Koretskyi said.
According to him, the funding will be used to restore three buildings in Kryvyi Rih, 20 in Sumy, and 10 in the Kyiv region.Read also: Restoration work begins on dome of St. Sophia's Cathedral in Kyi
This will help more than 4,000 residents return to their homes as quickly as possible.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, the government announced that it was allocating 150 million hryvnias for the restoration of 11 apartment buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region that were damaged by Russian attacks.
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