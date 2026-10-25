Azerbaijan Secure Second Straight Victory At FIFA U-15 World Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan have secured their second consecutive victory at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, defeating Andorra 1-0.

The team, coached by Famil Khalilov, claimed the win in a match held at the Hovsan Sports Complex on October 25. Hasan Mahmadov scored the decisive goal to secure the victory for the young Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan's next opponents are Australia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 at Pitch 10A of the Hovsan Sports Complex.

The team opened their tournament campaign with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste on October 24.

The inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is being held in Baku from October 24 to 30, 2026. The event brings together teams from 189 FIFA member associations.

The tournament features an eight-a-side format, with matches consisting of two 20-minute halves. Teams compete in a group stage before being divided into six tiers based on their results.

The format ensures that all teams continue playing throughout the event, giving young footballers valuable international experience. The winners of each tier will be decided on October 30.