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Rylan Graham

Rylan Graham


Date: 2026-10-25 09:06:15

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, School of Planning and Sustainability, University of Northern British Columbia
Profile Articles

Rylan Graham is an Associate Professor in the School of Planning and Sustainability at the University of Northern British Columbia. His research interests are primarily related to the areas of sustainable cities, growth management, downtown revitalization, and mid-sized Canadian cities. He is a Registered Professional Planner and Full Member in the Canadian Institute of Planners.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, University of Northern British Columbia
Education
  • 2019 University of Calgary, Planning
  • 2012 University of Waterloo, Planning
  • 2009 University of Regina, Geography
Professional Memberships
  • Canadian Institute of Planners
  • Planning Institute of British Columbia

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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