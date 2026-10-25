Rylan Graham is an Associate Professor in the School of Planning and Sustainability at the University of Northern British Columbia. His research interests are primarily related to the areas of sustainable cities, growth management, downtown revitalization, and mid-sized Canadian cities. He is a Registered Professional Planner and Full Member in the Canadian Institute of Planners.

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