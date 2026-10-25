Rylan Graham
- Associate Professor, School of Planning and Sustainability, University of Northern British Columbia
Rylan Graham is an Associate Professor in the School of Planning and Sustainability at the University of Northern British Columbia. His research interests are primarily related to the areas of sustainable cities, growth management, downtown revitalization, and mid-sized Canadian cities. He is a Registered Professional Planner and Full Member in the Canadian Institute of Planners.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, University of Northern British Columbia
- 2019 University of Calgary, Planning 2012 University of Waterloo, Planning 2009 University of Regina, Geography
- Canadian Institute of Planners Planning Institute of British Columbia
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