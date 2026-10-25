Tech Panda x Kenzani Are Taking Over Dubai This Halloween at Amaru at Souk Madinat Jumeirah

(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Dubai's Halloween weekend is about to get a whole lot louder. Plush Nightlife is bringing acclaimed Indian electronic music duo Tech Panda x Kenzani to Amaru Dubai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, for a Halloween special on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Known for their infectious fusion of Indian folk melodies, house and techno, Tech Panda x Kenzani have been making waves in the electronic music scene with fan favourites including Jija, Dilbar, Bombay Drama and Khoyo. The duo has taken their signature sound to major stages including DGTL Festival and the iconic Hï Ibiza, building a reputation for high-energy performances that blend traditional Indian influences with contemporary electronic beats.

Adding to the night's energy, the duo will be supported by Dubai’s favourite DJs Ronak, Twiins Project and Yogmusiic, keeping the dance floor buzzing throughout the night.

Bringing new energy to a legendary address that once hosted iconic nightlife destinations including Trilogy and Pacha Dubai, Amaru will transform into a playground of music, mystery and madness this Halloween. Expect haunting Halloween vibes, striking visuals, pulsating beats and an electric atmosphere as the DJs take over the decks for a night of nonstop dancing.

Whether you're a fan of electronic music or simply looking for an excuse to dress up and hit the dance floor, this is one Halloween party you'll want on your calendar. Tickets start from AED 100, including one drink.

Notes to Editors

What: Plush Nightlife Presents: The Halloween Edition featuring Tech Panda x Kenzani

When: Friday, October 30, 2026

Where: Amaru Dubai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Time: Gates open at 11:00 PM | Ends at 4:00 AM

Ticket Booking Link: Starting from AED 100, inclusive of one drink

For More Information & VIP Table Reservations, please contact



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