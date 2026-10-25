YSS EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in York issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against York Space Systems, Inc. (“York” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YSS) and reminds investors of the October 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (2) that this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 11, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled "YSS: Lost In Space - The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York's Revenue," citing multiple former software engineers who stated that York "sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission," and suspecting that the Pentagon's decision to eliminate Tranche 3 funding was "rooted in severe disappointment in York." On this news, YSS stock price fell approximately $7 during intraday trading on May 11, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding York's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the York Space Systems, Inc. class action, go to /YSS call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the York Space Systems Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the York Space Systems securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges York Space Systems misled investors by failing to disclose that its onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellite launches, potentially jeopardizing contracts with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who acquired York securities in connection with its January 2026 IPO and/or purchased or acquired York securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026 may be eligible to participate, particularly if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the investor class and helps direct the litigation. Eligible York investors may ask the court to serve as lead plaintiff by filing a motion by October 30, 2026. Investors may contact Faruqi & Faruqi to discuss the process and their legal rights.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased York Space Systems securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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