Skills In Action: 2026 CHANGAN MEA Skills Competition Held In Oman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUSCAT, Oman, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 CHANGAN Middle East and Africa (MEA) Skills Competition brought together 47 professionals in Muscat on October 23–25 to compete in customer service and sales skills. Selected through several months of qualifying rounds across the region, contestants demonstrated their skills in realistic customer-facing scenarios and were assessed on their adherence to service standards. The event forms part of CHANGAN's efforts to strengthen service capabilities across the region and deliver on its globally consistent“withU” service commitment.









Kicking off on October 23 with a rigorous theoretical exam, the competition quickly moved beyond basic knowledge testing. On October 24, practical assessments took center stage: the service track evaluated service advisor reception and precision diagnostics for both new energy and fuel vehicles, while the sales track simulated real-world purchasing scenarios to test needs assessment and communication proficiency. Using unified judging criteria, both segments thoroughly evaluated participants on service attitude, expertise, hands-on skills, and process adherence-successfully translating high-quality customer service requirements into quantifiable, actionable standards.









The competition also brought together front-line employees from different markets to exchange practical experience, working methods, and successful local approaches. By discussing shared challenges and market-specific issues, participants explored ways to improve service delivery and better meet customer needs.









“A great customer experience depends on the professionalism we bring to every sales and service interaction,” said Mr. Xiao, General Manager of CHANGAN Middle East & Africa Business Unit.“This competition enables our teams to learn from one another in settings that mirror their day-to-day work, and subsequently apply these lessons in their respective markets. We are committed to collaborating with all our partners across the Middle East and Africa to foster local talent, enhance service capabilities and elevate the customer experience..”









Alongside introducing new products line-up in the Middle East and Africa, CHANGAN is committed to long-term strategy for developing local talent, improving customer service, and building customer trust. Now in its second edition, the MEA Skills Competition forms part of these efforts, with preparations also underway for a global skills competition in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Through continued investment in skills competitions, CHANGAN aims to apply consistent service standards across the region and provide reliable vehicle ownership support tailored to local customer needs, reinforcing confidence in the brand.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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