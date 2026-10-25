The National Cyber Security Center and stc launch the “You Are Safe” campaign
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 26 October 2026: The National Cyber Security Center and Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a leader in enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services and platforms to customers in Kuwait, announced the launch of a national cybersecurity awareness campaign. The campaign forms part of national efforts to create a safer digital environment by raising awareness of digital risks and online fraud, while encouraging safe practices when using digital services and platforms.
Developed in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Center, the campaign falls within stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework and its strategy to support the community. The campaign aims to raise public awareness by presenting information on how people can protect themselves in a simple and effective way form online threats. As part of this approach, the campaign targeted employees across state institutions and government sectors, while including surveys using the KnowBe4 cybersecurity awareness platform to assess their level of cybersecurity awareness.
The campaign also included awareness messages addressing situations that users may encounter in their daily lives, helping them recognize potential risks and understand the steps they can take to protect themselves. The initiative will combine educational content with live activities and interactive digital experiences, supported by online campaigns across approved digital and advertising channels to reach a wider audience.
Awareness is the foundation of protection
The National Cyber Security Center emphasized the importance of cybersecurity awareness as a fundamental part of protecting individuals and organizations. The Center explained that a better understanding of digital risks and how to respond to similar situations helps users make more informed decisions when using digital platforms, reducing the risk of falling victim to online fraud.
The Center added that raising awareness is a shared responsibility that requires government entities and the private sector to work together. This includes providing straightforward content that relates to situations people face in their daily lives, helping them turn knowledge into safe practices that protect their data and privacy. The Center remains committed to supporting initiatives and partnerships that promote a culture of cybersecurity, raise awareness across all segments of society and contribute to a safer digital environment.
As part of the collaboration, the National Cyber Security Center set the campaign’s overall direction, key themes and target audience, and approved its awareness content and messages. The Center will also oversee the campaign’s implementation and measure its impact. In coordination with the Center, stc will provide the platform and interactive tools required for the campaign, manage the experiences and activities, and support the distribution of awareness content through relevant channels.
Supporting a safer digital community
In a statement, stc explained that the awareness campaign was also present at various public locations that attract large numbers of visitors across Kuwait. The Company was present at the Ministries Complex, Al Khiran Mall and Assima Mall at different times during the campaign.
stc stated, “Our participation in this national campaign reflects the Company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote a safer digital culture within the community. As a provider of telecommunications services and digital solutions, we have a responsibility to use our capabilities and digital platforms for the benefit of society. Working alongside the National Cyber Security Center allows us to make cybersecurity awareness more accessible and relevant to the situations people encounter in their daily lives in Kuwait.”
The Company added, “At stc, we believe cybersecurity awareness is the first line of defense against many digital risks. Technology continues to play an increasingly important role in our daily lives, making it more important than ever for users to understand how to identify potential threats and adopt safer digital practices. Building a safer digital environment requires ongoing collaboration among national entities, the private sector and members of the community. stc will continue supporting efforts that help users engage with digital services with greater awareness and confidence.”
This collaboration reflects the importance of coordination between the public and private sectors in supporting national cybersecurity efforts and promoting shared responsibility for protecting the digital community. As the use of digital services continues to expand, greater public awareness and safer practices when browsing and using the internet can help individuals engage with technology more confidently and better understand the risks they may encounter.
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About stc
Developed in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Center, the campaign falls within stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework and its strategy to support the community. The campaign aims to raise public awareness by presenting information on how people can protect themselves in a simple and effective way form online threats. As part of this approach, the campaign targeted employees across state institutions and government sectors, while including surveys using the KnowBe4 cybersecurity awareness platform to assess their level of cybersecurity awareness.
The campaign also included awareness messages addressing situations that users may encounter in their daily lives, helping them recognize potential risks and understand the steps they can take to protect themselves. The initiative will combine educational content with live activities and interactive digital experiences, supported by online campaigns across approved digital and advertising channels to reach a wider audience.
Awareness is the foundation of protection
The National Cyber Security Center emphasized the importance of cybersecurity awareness as a fundamental part of protecting individuals and organizations. The Center explained that a better understanding of digital risks and how to respond to similar situations helps users make more informed decisions when using digital platforms, reducing the risk of falling victim to online fraud.
The Center added that raising awareness is a shared responsibility that requires government entities and the private sector to work together. This includes providing straightforward content that relates to situations people face in their daily lives, helping them turn knowledge into safe practices that protect their data and privacy. The Center remains committed to supporting initiatives and partnerships that promote a culture of cybersecurity, raise awareness across all segments of society and contribute to a safer digital environment.
As part of the collaboration, the National Cyber Security Center set the campaign’s overall direction, key themes and target audience, and approved its awareness content and messages. The Center will also oversee the campaign’s implementation and measure its impact. In coordination with the Center, stc will provide the platform and interactive tools required for the campaign, manage the experiences and activities, and support the distribution of awareness content through relevant channels.
Supporting a safer digital community
In a statement, stc explained that the awareness campaign was also present at various public locations that attract large numbers of visitors across Kuwait. The Company was present at the Ministries Complex, Al Khiran Mall and Assima Mall at different times during the campaign.
stc stated, “Our participation in this national campaign reflects the Company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote a safer digital culture within the community. As a provider of telecommunications services and digital solutions, we have a responsibility to use our capabilities and digital platforms for the benefit of society. Working alongside the National Cyber Security Center allows us to make cybersecurity awareness more accessible and relevant to the situations people encounter in their daily lives in Kuwait.”
The Company added, “At stc, we believe cybersecurity awareness is the first line of defense against many digital risks. Technology continues to play an increasingly important role in our daily lives, making it more important than ever for users to understand how to identify potential threats and adopt safer digital practices. Building a safer digital environment requires ongoing collaboration among national entities, the private sector and members of the community. stc will continue supporting efforts that help users engage with digital services with greater awareness and confidence.”
This collaboration reflects the importance of coordination between the public and private sectors in supporting national cybersecurity efforts and promoting shared responsibility for protecting the digital community. As the use of digital services continues to expand, greater public awareness and safer practices when browsing and using the internet can help individuals engage with technology more confidently and better understand the risks they may encounter.
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About stc
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