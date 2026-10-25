Wrong Statement On Uttarakhand, Akhilesh Yadav Should Correct It: Harish Rawat On 'Infiltrators' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Oct 25 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat strongly criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks about the people of the Himalayan state and sought that he correct his statement.

Akhilesh Yadav has triggered a controversy with his remark that the "most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand", drawing a sharp response from leaders in the hill state across the party lines.

The controversy erupted after the SP chief made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters in Lucknow on Friday about the BJP's allegations that the Opposition was attempting to protect the votes of infiltrators by raising questions about the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Responding to the allegations, Akhilesh Yadav said: "The people who are saying this themselves are infiltrators... Most infiltrators in UP are from Uttarakhand. One has to define infiltrators... The term infiltrators will not weaken the 'Hindustaniyat'. They are making efforts to end 'Hindustaniyat'. They have made a mockery of faith and devotion..."

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Rawat said, "There is no question of an alliance here. Someone has made an incorrect statement. Who knows in what context this statement was made and the state of mind of the person at that time. However, until recently, Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh. Several people of Uttarakhand are still working for Uttar Pradesh, who chose that state as their 'Karmabhoomi' and stayed there."

"Similarly, many people from Uttar Pradesh have settled in Uttarakhand. Those who settle in a place are citizens there. How can they be called infiltrators?" he said.

"I know that he (Akhilesh Yadav) tried to criticise Yogi Adityanath ji by making such comments. However, he should not have used the word 'Uttarakhand'. That was a wrong statement. I hope that Akhilesh Yadav corrects it," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of insulting the people of the Himalayan state and recalled the 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident.

CM Dhami took to X to defend the people of Uttarakhand and describe the statement as an insult to the state's identity, history and sacrifices.

"Uttarakhand is both the Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi. This sacred soil has given the nation numerous saints, soldiers, and individuals devoted to national service. Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, calling the people of Uttarakhand infiltrators, is an insult to the pride of the Devbhoomi and to our struggles," he said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also invoked the Rampur Tiraha incident of 1994, when activists demanding a separate Uttarakhand state were fired upon during the tenure of then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri also condemned the SP chief's statement.

"It is very sad. Such language is not expected. If someone calls themselves a young leader and uses such language, I don't think they can be called a true leader, even of their own party. It is extremely unfortunate. Using such language, behaviour, or conduct against anyone is wrong and unacceptable," Khanduri told IANS.