Police, Election Officials Colluded With TDP, Allege YSRCP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 25 (IANS) YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy and former minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged on Sunday that police and election officials in Andhra Pradesh have colluded with TDP leaders to favour the ruling party in the local body elections.

The MP stated that an election mafia and massive money scam is unfolding in Andhra Pradesh.

“This nexus is collecting Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each TDP candidate in return for securing an uncontested victory, turning the electoral process into a money-making operation under Chandrababu Naidu's government,” Gurumoorthy said in a post on X.

“The modus operandi is disturbing. TDP leaders obstructed YSRCP candidates from filing nominations, threatened and physically attacked them, and tore up nomination papers even inside Returning Officers' chambers. Police stood as silent spectators, while election officials rejected opposition nominations on minor technical grounds and through manipulated scrutiny procedures,” he said.

The YSRCP leader claimed that the objective was to eliminate electoral competition and ensure uncontested victories for TDP candidates.

“The reported Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh collected from each candidate was then distributed among those facilitating these outcomes, including police and election officials,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member from Tirupati remarked that this is not merely an election controversy. It raises serious concerns about an organised corruption racket in which electoral victories are allegedly being sold for money, with those entrusted to protect democracy becoming part of the operation.

The MP said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu must answer for the violence, manipulation and corruption surrounding these elections.“The State Election Commission must order an independent investigation into the money trail, disputed nominations and the conduct of the officials involved,” he added.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that the local body elections have turned into a massive election mafia and money-making scandal in Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that TDP leaders, police personnel and election officials are operating an organised nexus to collect Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each candidate in exchange for securing an uncontested victory.

The financial dimension exposes the scale of the suspected corruption. Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh is being collected from each TDP candidate seeking an uncontested victory, with the money distributed among police personnel, election officials and others facilitating these outcomes. Instead of facing the voters, TDP candidates are securing uncontested victories through a process surrounded by intimidation, manipulation and serious financial irregularities,” he said.

The YSRCP leader said Chandrababu Naidu must explain why the police and election machinery under his government have become the subject of such grave accusations.“Is this his model of democracy, where opposition candidates are prevented from contesting and uncontested victories become a source of income for a political and official nexus?” he asked.