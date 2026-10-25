Kenya Champions Responsible Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Shape Global Security

As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms modern warfare and the global security landscape, ensuring its responsible military application has become a strategic imperative for safeguarding human agency, strengthening accountability and upholding international peace and security.

Kenya continues to advance this global agenda through multilateral engagement and strategic partnerships aimed at promoting the ethical, safe and responsible integration of emerging technologies into military operations.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations in New York, on behalf of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), hosted a high-level side event on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM), in collaboration with the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The engagement brought together international stakeholders to exchange perspectives on the opportunities, risks and governance challenges associated with military AI, while exploring approaches to ensuring that technological advancement remains anchored in human oversight, accountability and responsible decision-making.

Discussions underscored the growing significance of AI in shaping future military capabilities and the need for sustained international cooperation to address emerging ethical, operational and security challenges.

The event also served as a strategic precursor to the REAIM Summit 2027, scheduled for 14–15 April 2027 in Nairobi, where Kenya will host international stakeholders for further deliberations on responsible military AI governance and cooperation.

Kenya's role in convening these engagements reinforces its growing contribution to global discussions on emerging defence technologies, responsible innovation and international security.

Through sustained diplomatic engagement, defence cooperation and multilateral dialogue, Kenya continues to champion a future in which artificial intelligence strengthens military effectiveness without compromising human responsibility, accountability or international peace and security.

The upcoming Nairobi Summit presents an opportunity to advance shared principles, strengthen international partnerships and shape responsible approaches to the military application of AI in an increasingly complex security environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.