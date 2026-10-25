Early Detection, Stronger Hope: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Steps Up Fight Against Breast Cancer

Early detection saves lives. As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to strengthen preventive healthcare, medical professionalism and patient-centred care through initiatives aimed at improving cancer awareness, timely diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Lanet Regional Hospital (LRH) marked the annual awareness campaign by conducting a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session focused on strengthening healthcare professionals' knowledge and clinical capacity in breast cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and patient support.

The session provided a platform for medical personnel to exchange professional knowledge, examine evolving clinical practices and explore effective approaches to breast cancer management, reinforcing the importance of continuous professional development in delivering quality healthcare.

Addressing participants, the hospital leadership, led by Chief Medical Officer Colonel (Dr) Muithya, emphasised that early detection, timely medical intervention and access to appropriate treatment remain critical in improving survival rates and quality of life for individuals affected by breast cancer.

The leadership encouraged healthcare professionals to intensify public awareness on breast cancer risk factors, warning signs and recommended screening practices, while promoting prompt medical assessment of suspicious breast changes.

Beyond clinical interventions, the session highlighted the importance of compassionate, patient-centred care, psychosocial support and sustained engagement with patients and their families throughout the cancer care journey.

Participants were challenged to translate the knowledge gained into improved clinical practice, strengthen preventive healthcare initiatives and remain responsive to advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The initiative underscores the KDF's commitment to strengthening military healthcare services through professional capacity development, preventive medicine and accessible, quality healthcare.

Through sustained awareness, early detection and compassionate care, Lanet Regional Hospital continues to advance the fight against breast cancer, reaffirming that protecting lives begins with knowledge, timely action and collective responsibility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.