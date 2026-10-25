Congress MP Charanjit Channi Alleges Secret Pact Between BJP And SAD

Channi Alleges Secret BJP-SAD Alliance

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Amid a buzz around of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance in Punjab, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday alleged that the two parties never parted ways and continued a“secret alliance”. Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, former CM Channi accused both BJP and SAD of forming the three farm laws in 2020, which were later withdrawn by the Centre after massive protests. SAD broke away from the BJP in September 2020 over protests against the three farm laws.

Channi claimed, "The Akali-BJP alliance never truly broke. They worked together to impose those 'black' farm laws on Punjab. Since then, they have maintained a secret alliance. Now, it remains to be seen whether the cat will finally come out of the bag or continue to remain hidden."

Congress Promises New Educational Institution

Congress marked the Pragat Diwas of Maharishi Valmiki. Channi announced that if Congress comes to power in Punjab in 2027, it will establish a university named after Maharishi Valmiki for students from poor and middle-class families. "With great pomp and show, the Pragat Diwas of Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Maharaj was celebrated in Ludhiana. On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations to people across the world. We announced today that if a Congress government comes to power in the near future, we will establish a university in Punjab named after Bhagwan Valmiki Ji. Children and youth from poor and middle-class families, regardless of caste, will receive free education at this institution, from the primary level up to a PhD,” Channi told reporters.

AAP Reacts to Political Developments

Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) amid alliance buzz.“Majithia and Amit Shah ji are extremely close, just like brothers. By allying with Majithia now, Amit Shah ji will eradicate drugs from Punjab. This will be the eighth wonder of the world. Wow, Modi ji, wow. What planning you've done,” the AAP leader posted on X.

The parties are gearing up for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In the 2022 elections, which the Akali Dal and the BJP did not contest together, they won three and two seats, respectively. AAP won the polls with 92 of 117 seats, while Congress, which is eyeing a comeback, won 18 seats. (ANI)

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