WCM-Q’s Health and YOU Community Wellness Series tackles nutrition and dementia

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha – October 25, 2026: Experts from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) explored the importance of healthy nutrition and understanding dementia in the latest two installments of the Health and YOU Community Wellness Series.



Organized by the Global Institute for Population Health (GIPH), the two separate webinars shed light on how everyday food choices impact long-term health and the complexities associated with dementia.



The first webinar, titled ‘Empowered by nutrition – small changes, lasting strength,’ was presented by Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine at WCM-Q, and professor of medicine at the Center for Global Health. The session addressed how everyday dietary habits influence individuals' long-term health while highlighting the relationship between nutrition, lifestyle habits and chronic diseases.



Dr. Mamtani also discussed dietary habits and food choices that may increase the risk of chronic disease as well as those that support overall health and resilience. During his presentation, he shared practical nutritional tips to help participants make healthier food choices and adopt sustainable dietary habits in their daily lives.



He said: “The choices we make every day, especially when it comes to diet, can have a lasting impact on our health. By making small practical changes to our eating habits, we can support our overall wellbeing and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Through the Health and YOU Community Wellness Series, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make healthier choices.”



Dr. Mai Mahmoud, associate professor of teaching in medicine, and assistant dean for Faculty and clinical affairs at WCM-Q presented the second webinar, titled ‘Beyond forgetfulness: What you should know about dementia.’ The webinar explored the complexities of dementia, noting that the disorder involves more than memory loss and can affect various aspects of an individual’s daily life.



Dr. Mahmoud discussed the common types of dementia, early signs and symptoms and ways that may help to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. The session also discussed practical tips on supporting people with dementia to help them maintain better quality of life.



She said: “Understanding dementia is an important step toward recognizing early signs of the disorder and ensuring that those affected receive appropriate support and care. By increasing awareness, we can help individuals and families navigate the challenges of the condition and promote compassionate care that preserves dignity and quality of life.”



GIPH regularly organizes health education webinars where experts address common health concerns facing communities around the world. Open to the public, the webinars encourage individuals to make informed lifestyle choices, improve their understanding of common health conditions, and take proactive steps towards healthier living.



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