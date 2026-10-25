THE LAST HARVEST
(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) DUBAI, UAE – 19th October 2026: For generations, the olive tree has been deeply rooted in Gaza’s culture, heritage and livelihoods. Today, that connection is under threat. More than 1.8 million olive trees have been destroyed, and Gaza’s olive production has fallen by 87.5%, putting the livelihoods of farmers and a tradition passed down through generations at risk.
The Last Harvest was created to help protect what remains of Gaza’s olive cultivation, preserve the culture and traditions surrounding the olive harvest, and support farmers in rebuilding their livelihoods.
The campaign is a collaboration between Palestinian olive oil brand Jenin and The Big Heart Foundation. Combining cultural heritage, humanitarian action and storytelling to support the restoration of olive cultivation in Gaza.
At the heart of the campaign are the stories of Gaza’s farmers, their land and a tradition passed down through generations. One of these stories began with a small quantity of olive oil pressed by a family in Gaza. Destruction followed, and for many of the trees, it was the last harvest. But the family shared the oil, in the hope that it would carry their message of persistence to the outside world.
It wasn’t much. But there was a way to make it go far.
The oil has since been preserved in handcrafted vessels designed by Palestinian artist Lameice Abu Aker and hand-blown by local artisans. Their shape reflects the oil bottles that have long sat on Palestinian tables, while seed-shaped vials protect the drops above a base of burnt olive wood, representing both destruction and the possibility of regrowth.
Through The Last Harvest, the preserved oil becomes a way to tell a much wider story. One about the importance of protecting Gaza’s olive trees, restoring the agricultural land they grow on, and helping the farmers whose work and income depend on them.
There are several ways to support The Last Harvest and help rebuild olive farming in Gaza:
•Bid on The Last Harvest: Take part in the online auction for the preserved oil in a one-of-a-kind glass vessel.
•Make a direct donation: Contributions can be made through The Big Heart Foundation’s website to support the campaign.
•Purchase The Fallaheen Reserve: A limited-edition olive oil bottle from Jenin, with 100% of the profits being donated to support the farmers.
•Spread the word: Share the campaign and its story to raise awareness about the importance of protecting Gaza’s olive heritage and the farmers working to restore it.
•YallaGive: Contributions can be made through The Last Harvest campaign page on YallaGive, hosted by The Big Heart Foundation.
The campaign is ultimately about more than preserving a small quantity of olive oil. It is about preserving a culture, protecting the future, and helping farmers regrow what has been lost. Through collective efforts, we can make sure that a tradition that has endured for generations will never face The Last Harvest.
AED 35 can plant one olive tree in Gaza. Donate today to help more trees take root, support farming families and make future harvests possible.
All campaign proceeds will go to the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) towards programme implementation.
For more information
To learn more about The Last Harvest, the story behind Palestinian olive oil and how to support the campaign, visit the Jenin website and social channels.
To place an online bid for the preserved oil from The Last Harvest, visit here. To make a direct donation, visit here.
The Last Harvest was created to help protect what remains of Gaza’s olive cultivation, preserve the culture and traditions surrounding the olive harvest, and support farmers in rebuilding their livelihoods.
The campaign is a collaboration between Palestinian olive oil brand Jenin and The Big Heart Foundation. Combining cultural heritage, humanitarian action and storytelling to support the restoration of olive cultivation in Gaza.
At the heart of the campaign are the stories of Gaza’s farmers, their land and a tradition passed down through generations. One of these stories began with a small quantity of olive oil pressed by a family in Gaza. Destruction followed, and for many of the trees, it was the last harvest. But the family shared the oil, in the hope that it would carry their message of persistence to the outside world.
It wasn’t much. But there was a way to make it go far.
The oil has since been preserved in handcrafted vessels designed by Palestinian artist Lameice Abu Aker and hand-blown by local artisans. Their shape reflects the oil bottles that have long sat on Palestinian tables, while seed-shaped vials protect the drops above a base of burnt olive wood, representing both destruction and the possibility of regrowth.
Through The Last Harvest, the preserved oil becomes a way to tell a much wider story. One about the importance of protecting Gaza’s olive trees, restoring the agricultural land they grow on, and helping the farmers whose work and income depend on them.
There are several ways to support The Last Harvest and help rebuild olive farming in Gaza:
•Bid on The Last Harvest: Take part in the online auction for the preserved oil in a one-of-a-kind glass vessel.
•Make a direct donation: Contributions can be made through The Big Heart Foundation’s website to support the campaign.
•Purchase The Fallaheen Reserve: A limited-edition olive oil bottle from Jenin, with 100% of the profits being donated to support the farmers.
•Spread the word: Share the campaign and its story to raise awareness about the importance of protecting Gaza’s olive heritage and the farmers working to restore it.
•YallaGive: Contributions can be made through The Last Harvest campaign page on YallaGive, hosted by The Big Heart Foundation.
The campaign is ultimately about more than preserving a small quantity of olive oil. It is about preserving a culture, protecting the future, and helping farmers regrow what has been lost. Through collective efforts, we can make sure that a tradition that has endured for generations will never face The Last Harvest.
AED 35 can plant one olive tree in Gaza. Donate today to help more trees take root, support farming families and make future harvests possible.
All campaign proceeds will go to the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) towards programme implementation.
For more information
To learn more about The Last Harvest, the story behind Palestinian olive oil and how to support the campaign, visit the Jenin website and social channels.
To place an online bid for the preserved oil from The Last Harvest, visit here. To make a direct donation, visit here.
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