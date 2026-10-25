Turning Vision into Impact: Leadership and Strategy in the Era of Transformation
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dr. Wissam Alhussaini - Professor of Strategy -Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship
1. Many organizations develop ambitious strategies, yet translating them into measurable results remains a challenge. In your experience, what distinguishes organizations that execute their strategies successfully from those that struggle?
The difference between organizations that successfully execute their strategies and those that struggle often comes down to three factors: transforming at the right levels, embedding change into organizational culture, and closing the gap between strategy and execution.
First, successful transformation goes beyond structures, systems, and processes. Organizations are often comfortable introducing new technologies or restructuring operations because these changes deliver visible results. However, the real challenge lies in changing people's behaviors, mindsets, and ways of working. These changes take longer and require sustained leadership commitment.
Second, transformation must become part of how an organization operates. Leaders may have a clear vision, but unless employees understand why change is necessary, what it means for them, and how their roles contribute to the broader objectives, even the strongest strategies can lose momentum.
At MBSC, we emphasize the importance of building a culture in which change is not treated as a temporary initiative, but as an organizational capability.
Finally, organizations must address what we call the "execution gap"—the disconnect between strategic ambition and actual performance. This often emerges when priorities are unclear, accountability is fragmented, or resources are not aligned with strategic objectives.
Ultimately, successful strategy execution is not about producing a better strategy document. It is about translating ambition into clear priorities, aligned behaviors, accountability, and measurable outcomes. A strategy only creates value when it changes what an organization actually does.
2. Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant economic and organizational transformation under Vision 2030. What leadership and strategic capabilities are essential for organizations to maintain this momentum and achieve sustainable, long-term impact?
Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030 has created an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how organizations develop leaders, build capabilities, and deliver sustainable results.
Through my work with leaders contributing to Vision 2030, including leadership development initiatives at MBSC and with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), I have seen five capabilities become increasingly important: strategic thinking, transformational leadership, talent development, culture building, and execution.
Strategic thinking is essential because leaders must connect national ambitions and organizational objectives with practical priorities, measurable outcomes, and everyday decisions.
Transformational leadership is equally important. The scale and pace of change require leaders who can navigate complexity, challenge established assumptions, and bring people with them through periods of uncertainty.
However, sustainable transformation cannot depend on a handful of exceptional individuals. Organizations must invest in developing future leaders, strengthening talent pipelines, and building the institutional capabilities required for long-term success.
Culture also plays a defining role. Innovation, accountability, continuous improvement, and performance must be reflected in how organizations operate, rather than simply appearing in their stated values.
Finally, execution brings these capabilities together. Leaders need to translate ambitious objectives into clear responsibilities, effective performance measures, and tangible results.
The next phase of Vision 2030 will require more than leaders who can initiate transformation. It will require organizations capable of sustaining transformation.
That distinction is critical to ensuring that today's progress translates into lasting institutional and economic impact.
3. As technology advances and new business models emerge, how can organizations embrace innovation while remaining aligned with their core strategy and long-term priorities?
Innovation is moving faster than ever, particularly with the rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies. For organizations, the challenge is no longer simply whether to innovate, but how to innovate with purpose.
I believe there are three important considerations.
First, organizations must recognize that innovation cycles are becoming significantly shorter. Technologies that once took years to move from early adoption to mainstream use can now become business expectations much more quickly.
This means organizations cannot afford to wait until every emerging technology is fully mature. They need the capability to identify developments early, experiment responsibly, and determine where innovation can create genuine strategic value.
Second, innovation requires a willingness to challenge existing ways of working. This is closely linked to the concept of creative destruction: sometimes, progress requires organizations to let go of processes, systems, or business models that contributed to their previous success.
Leaders must be prepared to ask a difficult question: What are we willing to stop doing to create room for what comes next?
Third, organizations must remain in control of how they adopt technology, particularly AI.
AI should not simply happen to an organization. Leaders need to determine where it creates value, how it supports strategic priorities, and what capabilities employees need to use it effectively.
This requires investment in continuous learning, practical AI skills, and clear governance that preserves human judgment and accountability.
Ultimately, innovation should not distract organizations from their strategy. It should strengthen their ability to deliver it.
The organizations that succeed will not necessarily be those that adopt every new technology first, but those that understand how to apply innovation deliberately to achieve meaningful business outcomes.
4. What role can executive education programs, such as those offered by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), play in preparing leaders to drive transformation and make more effective strategic decisions?
Executive education has become increasingly important because the knowledge and capabilities leaders need are evolving as quickly as the business environment itself.
I believe leaders have two fundamental responsibilities when it comes to knowledge: continuously acquiring relevant, practical insights and ensuring that their existing knowledge remains current.
The first responsibility is particularly important in an environment shaped by technological disruption, evolving business models, and changing workforce expectations.
Leaders can no longer rely exclusively on what they learned earlier in their careers. They must continuously challenge their assumptions, understand emerging developments, and develop the ability to apply new thinking to complex business decisions.
At MBSC, we place strong emphasis on connecting knowledge with practical application.
The objective is not simply to introduce executives to new theories or management frameworks. It is to help them understand how those insights can inform decisions, address organizational challenges, and deliver measurable improvements.
The second responsibility is maintaining and refreshing that knowledge.
Executive education should not be viewed as a one-time intervention or a qualification acquired at a particular stage of a career. It should be part of a continuous leadership development journey.
This is especially relevant in Saudi Arabia, where the pace of transformation requires leaders to remain adaptable, informed, and capable of responding to emerging opportunities.
Through executive education, leaders can step outside their daily responsibilities, exchange perspectives with peers, challenge established thinking, and return to their organizations with ideas they can put into practice.
The real value of executive education is not simply what leaders learn in the classroom, but what they are able to change when they return to their organizations.
At MBSC, this connection between learning, application, and long-term capability development is central to how we approach executive education.
5. As organizational priorities and business challenges continue to evolve, how should executive education programs adapt to equip leaders with the capabilities they will need in the future?
I often think of effective executive education as a recipe for success. Like any good recipe, it requires the right ingredients, carefully combined and continuously refined to meet changing needs. For executive education, I believe there are four essential ingredients: distinguished faculty, a forward-looking curriculum, an accessible learning environment, and flexibility.
The first ingredient is faculty who bring together academic rigor and practical experience. Executives are not simply looking for theoretical knowledge; they want insights they can apply to real business challenges. At MBSC, our faculty combine academic expertise with industry and consulting experience, helping leaders translate management concepts into practical decisions and measurable outcomes.
The second ingredient is a curriculum that stays ahead of emerging trends while remaining relevant to organizational needs. As technology, business models, and leadership expectations evolve, executive education must anticipate change rather than simply respond to it. Equally important is customization. Organizations face different challenges, and effective learning experiences should reflect their specific priorities, industries, and transformation objectives.
The third ingredient is accessibility through a strong learning environment. Executive education should be available where leaders and organizations need it. With MBSC’s presence in King Abdullah Economic City, Riyadh, and Khobar, we are positioned to support leadership development across the Kingdom while providing spaces that encourage interaction, collaboration, and applied learning.
The fourth ingredient is flexibility. Today’s executives operate in demanding and increasingly interconnected environments. Learning must accommodate their professional responsibilities without compromising quality. Hybrid delivery, virtual classrooms, and adaptable program schedules allow executive education to reach leaders across different locations and circumstances.
Ultimately, a successful recipe depends not only on having the right ingredients, but on bringing them together in a way that delivers the desired outcome. The same principle applies to executive education. Distinguished faculty, relevant curricula, accessible learning environments, and flexible delivery must work together to create meaningful development experiences.
At MBSC, our ambition is to bring these elements together to serve as a long-term learning and development partner, helping organizations strengthen the leadership capabilities they need today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.
6. In an increasingly fast-changing business environment, how can leaders build an organizational culture that encourages adaptability and innovation while maintaining accountability, alignment, and a clear strategic direction?
One of the common misconceptions about adaptability is that it requires organizations to become less structured or less accountable. I believe the opposite is true.
The faster the business environment changes, the more important it becomes for organizations to have clarity about where they are going, while remaining flexible about how they get there.
Strategic clarity provides the foundation for adaptability.
When employees understand an organization's direction, priorities, and expected outcomes, leaders can give them greater freedom to experiment, challenge established practices, and explore new solutions without losing alignment.
However, that freedom must be supported by a culture of accountability.
Innovation should not mean pursuing new ideas without clear objectives. Organizations need to create environments where experimentation is encouraged, learning is continuous, and outcomes are measured against strategic priorities.
Leadership plays a critical role in establishing that balance.
Leaders must be willing to challenge existing practices, support employees in developing new capabilities, and recognize when established approaches are no longer effective.
At the same time, they must ensure that successful innovations become embedded in the organization's processes, behaviors, and decision-making.
This is particularly important as organizations adopt emerging technologies such as AI. Technology alone does not create transformation. Meaningful change happens when people develop new capabilities and use those tools to work and make decisions differently.
In that sense, adaptability and accountability are not competing priorities. They reinforce one another.
An adaptable organization is not one that constantly changes direction. It is one that knows where it is going and continuously improves how it gets there.
For leaders, the challenge is to provide enough clarity to maintain alignment, enough freedom to encourage innovation, and enough discipline to ensure that both contribute to measurable results.
1. Many organizations develop ambitious strategies, yet translating them into measurable results remains a challenge. In your experience, what distinguishes organizations that execute their strategies successfully from those that struggle?
The difference between organizations that successfully execute their strategies and those that struggle often comes down to three factors: transforming at the right levels, embedding change into organizational culture, and closing the gap between strategy and execution.
First, successful transformation goes beyond structures, systems, and processes. Organizations are often comfortable introducing new technologies or restructuring operations because these changes deliver visible results. However, the real challenge lies in changing people's behaviors, mindsets, and ways of working. These changes take longer and require sustained leadership commitment.
Second, transformation must become part of how an organization operates. Leaders may have a clear vision, but unless employees understand why change is necessary, what it means for them, and how their roles contribute to the broader objectives, even the strongest strategies can lose momentum.
At MBSC, we emphasize the importance of building a culture in which change is not treated as a temporary initiative, but as an organizational capability.
Finally, organizations must address what we call the "execution gap"—the disconnect between strategic ambition and actual performance. This often emerges when priorities are unclear, accountability is fragmented, or resources are not aligned with strategic objectives.
Ultimately, successful strategy execution is not about producing a better strategy document. It is about translating ambition into clear priorities, aligned behaviors, accountability, and measurable outcomes. A strategy only creates value when it changes what an organization actually does.
2. Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant economic and organizational transformation under Vision 2030. What leadership and strategic capabilities are essential for organizations to maintain this momentum and achieve sustainable, long-term impact?
Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030 has created an extraordinary opportunity to rethink how organizations develop leaders, build capabilities, and deliver sustainable results.
Through my work with leaders contributing to Vision 2030, including leadership development initiatives at MBSC and with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), I have seen five capabilities become increasingly important: strategic thinking, transformational leadership, talent development, culture building, and execution.
Strategic thinking is essential because leaders must connect national ambitions and organizational objectives with practical priorities, measurable outcomes, and everyday decisions.
Transformational leadership is equally important. The scale and pace of change require leaders who can navigate complexity, challenge established assumptions, and bring people with them through periods of uncertainty.
However, sustainable transformation cannot depend on a handful of exceptional individuals. Organizations must invest in developing future leaders, strengthening talent pipelines, and building the institutional capabilities required for long-term success.
Culture also plays a defining role. Innovation, accountability, continuous improvement, and performance must be reflected in how organizations operate, rather than simply appearing in their stated values.
Finally, execution brings these capabilities together. Leaders need to translate ambitious objectives into clear responsibilities, effective performance measures, and tangible results.
The next phase of Vision 2030 will require more than leaders who can initiate transformation. It will require organizations capable of sustaining transformation.
That distinction is critical to ensuring that today's progress translates into lasting institutional and economic impact.
3. As technology advances and new business models emerge, how can organizations embrace innovation while remaining aligned with their core strategy and long-term priorities?
Innovation is moving faster than ever, particularly with the rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies. For organizations, the challenge is no longer simply whether to innovate, but how to innovate with purpose.
I believe there are three important considerations.
First, organizations must recognize that innovation cycles are becoming significantly shorter. Technologies that once took years to move from early adoption to mainstream use can now become business expectations much more quickly.
This means organizations cannot afford to wait until every emerging technology is fully mature. They need the capability to identify developments early, experiment responsibly, and determine where innovation can create genuine strategic value.
Second, innovation requires a willingness to challenge existing ways of working. This is closely linked to the concept of creative destruction: sometimes, progress requires organizations to let go of processes, systems, or business models that contributed to their previous success.
Leaders must be prepared to ask a difficult question: What are we willing to stop doing to create room for what comes next?
Third, organizations must remain in control of how they adopt technology, particularly AI.
AI should not simply happen to an organization. Leaders need to determine where it creates value, how it supports strategic priorities, and what capabilities employees need to use it effectively.
This requires investment in continuous learning, practical AI skills, and clear governance that preserves human judgment and accountability.
Ultimately, innovation should not distract organizations from their strategy. It should strengthen their ability to deliver it.
The organizations that succeed will not necessarily be those that adopt every new technology first, but those that understand how to apply innovation deliberately to achieve meaningful business outcomes.
4. What role can executive education programs, such as those offered by Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), play in preparing leaders to drive transformation and make more effective strategic decisions?
Executive education has become increasingly important because the knowledge and capabilities leaders need are evolving as quickly as the business environment itself.
I believe leaders have two fundamental responsibilities when it comes to knowledge: continuously acquiring relevant, practical insights and ensuring that their existing knowledge remains current.
The first responsibility is particularly important in an environment shaped by technological disruption, evolving business models, and changing workforce expectations.
Leaders can no longer rely exclusively on what they learned earlier in their careers. They must continuously challenge their assumptions, understand emerging developments, and develop the ability to apply new thinking to complex business decisions.
At MBSC, we place strong emphasis on connecting knowledge with practical application.
The objective is not simply to introduce executives to new theories or management frameworks. It is to help them understand how those insights can inform decisions, address organizational challenges, and deliver measurable improvements.
The second responsibility is maintaining and refreshing that knowledge.
Executive education should not be viewed as a one-time intervention or a qualification acquired at a particular stage of a career. It should be part of a continuous leadership development journey.
This is especially relevant in Saudi Arabia, where the pace of transformation requires leaders to remain adaptable, informed, and capable of responding to emerging opportunities.
Through executive education, leaders can step outside their daily responsibilities, exchange perspectives with peers, challenge established thinking, and return to their organizations with ideas they can put into practice.
The real value of executive education is not simply what leaders learn in the classroom, but what they are able to change when they return to their organizations.
At MBSC, this connection between learning, application, and long-term capability development is central to how we approach executive education.
5. As organizational priorities and business challenges continue to evolve, how should executive education programs adapt to equip leaders with the capabilities they will need in the future?
I often think of effective executive education as a recipe for success. Like any good recipe, it requires the right ingredients, carefully combined and continuously refined to meet changing needs. For executive education, I believe there are four essential ingredients: distinguished faculty, a forward-looking curriculum, an accessible learning environment, and flexibility.
The first ingredient is faculty who bring together academic rigor and practical experience. Executives are not simply looking for theoretical knowledge; they want insights they can apply to real business challenges. At MBSC, our faculty combine academic expertise with industry and consulting experience, helping leaders translate management concepts into practical decisions and measurable outcomes.
The second ingredient is a curriculum that stays ahead of emerging trends while remaining relevant to organizational needs. As technology, business models, and leadership expectations evolve, executive education must anticipate change rather than simply respond to it. Equally important is customization. Organizations face different challenges, and effective learning experiences should reflect their specific priorities, industries, and transformation objectives.
The third ingredient is accessibility through a strong learning environment. Executive education should be available where leaders and organizations need it. With MBSC’s presence in King Abdullah Economic City, Riyadh, and Khobar, we are positioned to support leadership development across the Kingdom while providing spaces that encourage interaction, collaboration, and applied learning.
The fourth ingredient is flexibility. Today’s executives operate in demanding and increasingly interconnected environments. Learning must accommodate their professional responsibilities without compromising quality. Hybrid delivery, virtual classrooms, and adaptable program schedules allow executive education to reach leaders across different locations and circumstances.
Ultimately, a successful recipe depends not only on having the right ingredients, but on bringing them together in a way that delivers the desired outcome. The same principle applies to executive education. Distinguished faculty, relevant curricula, accessible learning environments, and flexible delivery must work together to create meaningful development experiences.
At MBSC, our ambition is to bring these elements together to serve as a long-term learning and development partner, helping organizations strengthen the leadership capabilities they need today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.
6. In an increasingly fast-changing business environment, how can leaders build an organizational culture that encourages adaptability and innovation while maintaining accountability, alignment, and a clear strategic direction?
One of the common misconceptions about adaptability is that it requires organizations to become less structured or less accountable. I believe the opposite is true.
The faster the business environment changes, the more important it becomes for organizations to have clarity about where they are going, while remaining flexible about how they get there.
Strategic clarity provides the foundation for adaptability.
When employees understand an organization's direction, priorities, and expected outcomes, leaders can give them greater freedom to experiment, challenge established practices, and explore new solutions without losing alignment.
However, that freedom must be supported by a culture of accountability.
Innovation should not mean pursuing new ideas without clear objectives. Organizations need to create environments where experimentation is encouraged, learning is continuous, and outcomes are measured against strategic priorities.
Leadership plays a critical role in establishing that balance.
Leaders must be willing to challenge existing practices, support employees in developing new capabilities, and recognize when established approaches are no longer effective.
At the same time, they must ensure that successful innovations become embedded in the organization's processes, behaviors, and decision-making.
This is particularly important as organizations adopt emerging technologies such as AI. Technology alone does not create transformation. Meaningful change happens when people develop new capabilities and use those tools to work and make decisions differently.
In that sense, adaptability and accountability are not competing priorities. They reinforce one another.
An adaptable organization is not one that constantly changes direction. It is one that knows where it is going and continuously improves how it gets there.
For leaders, the challenge is to provide enough clarity to maintain alignment, enough freedom to encourage innovation, and enough discipline to ensure that both contribute to measurable results.
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