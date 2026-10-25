INV EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Innventure (NASDAQ: INV) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 27, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Innventure between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INV) and reminds investors of the October 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario was a fabrication. The report revealed there was“zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project.” Morpheus Research further reported that“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” The report quoted multiple former Accelsius employees, who stated, among other things,“we've never heard of the company [DarkNX], they don't have customers, there's no data center.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 13, 2026, after the market closed, Innventure reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other items, Innventure disclosed a net loss of $34.9 million, compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also announced it is“suspending [its] previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting [its] focus.”

On the same day, Innventure filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that“the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available. Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Innventure's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Innventure class action, go to /INV call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Innventure Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Innventure securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Innventure misled investors about Accelsius' proposed DarkNX AI data center project and overstated related 2026 revenue and cash flow expectations. Innventure later suspended those targets and disclosed that the DarkNX project had been removed from internal bookings.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Innventure (NASDAQ: INV) securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the securities class action and should consider discussing their legal rights with counsel.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is an investor who represents the class and helps oversee the litigation on behalf of other investors. Innventure investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the court by October 27, 2026. Participation in any recovery does not require serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Innventure securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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