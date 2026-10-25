STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 26B5004550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2026, 1303 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Big Hollow Rd, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Domestic assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Ledoux

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/24/2026 at approximately 1303 hours, Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence located on Big Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Christopher Ledoux (33) of Starksboro, VT, caused bodily injury to a family member. Ledoux was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing, Ledoux was conditionally released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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VSP NEW HAVEN / DOMESTIC ASSAULT News Provided By Vermont State Police October 25, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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