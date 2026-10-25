'Might Turn Against India': NDA Hits Out At Naseeruddin Shah Over Remarks Against BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday lashed out at Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah after he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wishes to take revenge on all who do not subscribe to its beliefs and policies, accusing him of "campaigning against India" under the garb of opposing the ruling party.

A row erupted after Naseeruddin Shah extended his support to students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute who are currently staging an indefinite sit-in after a violent incident on campus recently.

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that remarks from "such people" do not hold any significance.

"These people keep on saying that there is no democracy in India... one should look at the condition of countries like Pakistan and even Bangladesh. In India, people are free to express and that itself shows that there is very strong democracy and existence of constitutional values," he added.

"They can say whatever they want but people have accepted the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Joshi asserted.

Maintaining that millions of people in the country admire Naseeruddin Shah as an actor, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said: "However, in his old age, a different side of him (Naseeruddin Shah) has emerged. Apart from the actor in him, a political figure with extremist and hardline views has emerged."

"Under the pretext of opposing the BJP, the way he (Naseeruddin Shah) is campaigning against India's unity and integrity by making and releasing videos, I can understand that he may have lost his sense of judgment. Under the influence of Communists and his political views and in his opposition to the BJP, I fear that he might turn against India," he told IANS.

JD-U National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan advised Naseeruddin Shah to keep in mind the sentiments of those who have always appreciated his craft as an actor.

"Established actors like Naseeruddin Shah should be able to differentiate between disagreement and anarchy," he said.

Criticising the actor, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said: "We respect his craft but his statements reflect the mindset of a Pakistani spokesperson. Whom is he supporting? 'Tukde Tukde' gang who wants to divide India?"

"Naseeruddin Shah should remember that we respect his craft but when it comes to the nation, his views should align with that of the country's integrity... such remarks do not suit him," Kadam added.