Alfaisal University and Saudia Cargo Sign MoU to Advance Artificial Intelligence Research and Talent Development for the Logistics Sector
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 25 October 2026: Alfaisal University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Airlines Cargo Company (Saudia Cargo), establishing a framework for cooperation in academic and scientific research that serves artificial intelligence and the logistics sector, along with curriculum development, student training, and professional development. The MoU was signed by Dr. Khaled Al-Kattan, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University, and Mr. Hashim H. Alsharif, Vice President of Strategy at Saudia Cargo.
Under the MoU, the two parties will explore joint research programs involving Alfaisal students, faculty, and staff in logistics operations and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence; curriculum development that equips students with the skills the private sector needs; and short-term internships for male and female students at Saudia Cargo’s headquarters through the Tamheer on-the-job training program, where eligibility requirements are met, or through cooperative training. They will also work together on specialized workshops and training programs in AI applications for logistics, on conferences, seminars, and scientific lectures, and on innovative initiatives that advance logistics services. In addition, Saudia Cargo will explore development opportunities for its employees through the Universi’y’s academic, training, and professional development programs.
The agreement draws on Alfaisal Univer’ity’s growing strength in artificial intelligence. The College of Engineering and Advanced Computing offers a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence that includes a summer industry internship, and the University offers a Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence covering machine learning, data science, and AI systems. Its Artificial Intelligence Center leads AI research and teaching and builds partnerships with industry, while its AI Academy has introduced pre-college students to the field through hands-on summer programs.
“Artificial intelligence is reshaping how goods move around the world, and logistics is central to the Kingd’m’s ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030. Our partnership with Saudia Cargo connects Alfa’sal’s work in AI, from our undergraduate and graduate programs to our research, with one of the ’egion’s leading air cargo operators, so that our students and faculty can work on real challenges in a sector of national imp”rtance,” commented Dr. Khaled Al-Kattan.
The MoU also builds on the ’niversity’s strategy of expanding opportunities for its students, faculty, and staff through partnerships with the private sector. Since its founding by the King Faisal Foundation in 2002, Alfaisal has combined teaching, research, and industry engagement in a student-centered environment, and its internship and cooperative training partnerships give students practical experience that links their education with the needs of the labor market.
Al-Ka“tan added: “Training our students alongsid’ Saudia Cargo’s professionals, and opening our programs to its employees, creates a two-way exchange of knowledge. Together, we aim to develop national talent and support innovation and transformation in the l”gistics sector.”
For his part, Hashim Alsharif, Vice President of Strategy, stated: At Saudi Cargo, we fully recognize that integrating academic expertise with smart solutions and artificial intelligence technologies plays a pivotal role in advancing th’ logistics sector’s aspirations. From this perspective, we take pride in our partnership with Alfaisal University to collaborate on joint research programs and curriculum development aligned with market needs. Furthermore, this agreement opens broader horizons for field training and professional development for both students and staff, ultimately enhancing air cargo efficiency and nurturing national talent to serve as a key driver for the future of logistics in the Kingdom.'
A steering committee that includes HH Princess Aljohara bint Faisal bin Musaad Al Saud, Director of Alumni & Placement Relations at Alfaisal University, and Eng. Majdi Alrehaili, Executive Director of External Affairs at Saudia Cargo, will monitor the progress of the activities under the MoU.
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Under the MoU, the two parties will explore joint research programs involving Alfaisal students, faculty, and staff in logistics operations and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence; curriculum development that equips students with the skills the private sector needs; and short-term internships for male and female students at Saudia Cargo’s headquarters through the Tamheer on-the-job training program, where eligibility requirements are met, or through cooperative training. They will also work together on specialized workshops and training programs in AI applications for logistics, on conferences, seminars, and scientific lectures, and on innovative initiatives that advance logistics services. In addition, Saudia Cargo will explore development opportunities for its employees through the Universi’y’s academic, training, and professional development programs.
The agreement draws on Alfaisal Univer’ity’s growing strength in artificial intelligence. The College of Engineering and Advanced Computing offers a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence that includes a summer industry internship, and the University offers a Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence covering machine learning, data science, and AI systems. Its Artificial Intelligence Center leads AI research and teaching and builds partnerships with industry, while its AI Academy has introduced pre-college students to the field through hands-on summer programs.
“Artificial intelligence is reshaping how goods move around the world, and logistics is central to the Kingd’m’s ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030. Our partnership with Saudia Cargo connects Alfa’sal’s work in AI, from our undergraduate and graduate programs to our research, with one of the ’egion’s leading air cargo operators, so that our students and faculty can work on real challenges in a sector of national imp”rtance,” commented Dr. Khaled Al-Kattan.
The MoU also builds on the ’niversity’s strategy of expanding opportunities for its students, faculty, and staff through partnerships with the private sector. Since its founding by the King Faisal Foundation in 2002, Alfaisal has combined teaching, research, and industry engagement in a student-centered environment, and its internship and cooperative training partnerships give students practical experience that links their education with the needs of the labor market.
Al-Ka“tan added: “Training our students alongsid’ Saudia Cargo’s professionals, and opening our programs to its employees, creates a two-way exchange of knowledge. Together, we aim to develop national talent and support innovation and transformation in the l”gistics sector.”
For his part, Hashim Alsharif, Vice President of Strategy, stated: At Saudi Cargo, we fully recognize that integrating academic expertise with smart solutions and artificial intelligence technologies plays a pivotal role in advancing th’ logistics sector’s aspirations. From this perspective, we take pride in our partnership with Alfaisal University to collaborate on joint research programs and curriculum development aligned with market needs. Furthermore, this agreement opens broader horizons for field training and professional development for both students and staff, ultimately enhancing air cargo efficiency and nurturing national talent to serve as a key driver for the future of logistics in the Kingdom.'
A steering committee that includes HH Princess Aljohara bint Faisal bin Musaad Al Saud, Director of Alumni & Placement Relations at Alfaisal University, and Eng. Majdi Alrehaili, Executive Director of External Affairs at Saudia Cargo, will monitor the progress of the activities under the MoU.
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