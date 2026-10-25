CM Adhikari Calls For Programs In Schools In Bengal To Imbibe 'Nationalist' Feelings Among Students

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called for introduction of regular debates and quiz competitions with "nationalism" as the theme to imbibe nationalist feeling among the students from an early age.

He also said that imbibing nationalist feelings among students from an early age will be an effective medium to prevent divisive and anti-national forces from influencing young minds.

"To combat the anti-national forces from influencing young minds, there is a necessity to imbibe nationalist feelings among the students from a very young age. In order to instill a sense of nationalism among students, opportunities for various cultural practices should be created from the primary levels in schools. Instead of being limited to textbook education, students should be provided with the opportunity to participate in competitions like debates, quizzes and impromptu speeches. I suggest organising such programmes for at least three days every year," the Chief Minister told media persons on Sunday.

According to CM Adhikari, such divisive and anti-national forces, which are trying to weaken the country's democratic structure like Coronavirus, often try to influence young minds.

"That is why I am calling for organising such programs to combat such divisive and anti-national forces," the Chief Minister said.

At the same time, Chief Minister Adhikari also added that there is also a need to provide the school students exposure to different traditional Indian musical instruments like tabla, harmonium santoor, mridangam and tambourine, among others.

"This will help the students to utilise their hidden cultural talents in future. From the next academic year, several changes will be brought in the school syllabus in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also accused the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments of neglecting the exercise of encouraging the cultural talents among the school students.

"The heritage and culture of West Bengal have been destroyed first during 34 years of Left rule and then during the 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule. To change this situation, it is necessary to instill a nationalist spirit among students from the primary level of education," the Chief Minister said.