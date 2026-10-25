Surat To Get Rs 125-Crore ISKCON Temple Gujarat CM Calls For Linking Devotion With Social Service

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 25 (IANS) A Rs 125-crore ISKCON temple will be built at Kosmada in Surat district, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laying its foundation stone on Sunday and calling for religious institutions to combine spiritual teachings with human service and nation-building.

Patel performed rituals to worship the foundation stones and offered oblations at a Narsingh Yagna during the ceremony. A felicitation programme was also held to honour donors who have contributed towards the proposed temple.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, Patel said the project reflected the need to preserve India's cultural and spiritual heritage alongside development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of“Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi”.

He referred to efforts to preserve and revitalise the country's religious heritage, including the construction of the Ram Temple, and said the opportunity to contribute to a spiritual cause was a matter of good fortune.

"Such initiatives could promote harmony in society," he added.

Highlighting the relevance of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Chief Minister said its 18 chapters offered guidance for navigating the dilemmas and challenges of everyday life.

"From Arjuna Vishada Yoga, the first chapter, to Moksha Sanyasa Yoga, the final chapter, the scripture guides people from confusion towards understanding, despair towards self-confidence, and inaction towards a sense of duty," he said.

Patel explained that Sankhya Yoga emphasised self-knowledge, a steady intellect and duty, while Karma Yoga taught the importance of selfless action as a form of spiritual practice.

"Jnana Karma Sanyasa Yoga explained how knowledge could sanctify action. Incorporating these values into daily life would strengthen families, improve social harmony and provide an ethical foundation for the country's development," he said.

Describing the temple project as an opportunity to bring spirituality and social responsibility together, Patel urged people not to confine devotion to worship and religious rituals but to link it with service to humanity.

He also called for young people to be kept away from addiction and their energy channelled towards nation-building.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the temple would develop into a centre for spiritual learning, youth empowerment, cultural awareness and humanitarian service.

Earlier, ISKCON Varachha president Murtiman Das delivered an address and outlined the proposed temple's development plans.

CM Patel felicitated prominent members of society and donors for their contributions to the project. Students who had successfully cleared the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita examination conducted across Asia were also honoured.

Those present included Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Purnesh Modi, MLA Pravin Ghoghari, Mayor Maya Mawani, ISKCON Gujarat Zone Regional Secretary Assistant Harsh Govinddas and ISKCON Gujarat Zone B Regional Secretary Assistant Vanshidhari Das.