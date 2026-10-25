Techie Threatens Suicide Over Marriage During Video Call, Found Dead Hours Later

A 29-year-old software employee was found dead at her flat in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the woman was identified as Archana Chowdhury Malik, who worked as a senior associate at a multinational company in city's Mindspace area. Her body was found at her apartment in Chandra Nayak Thanda, under the Madhapur police station limits.

Hyderabad, Telangana | A 29-year-old software employee was found dead by hanging in an apartment at Chandra Nayak Thanda under Madhapur police station limits in Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Archana Chowdhury Malik, a native of Uttar Pradesh, working as a software employee at Mindspace. Police reached the spot after receiving information and are currently investigating the matter. The police have registered a case and currently investigating the matter: Madhapur Police.

- ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

According to police, the woman had been in a relationship with a male colleague, a native of Uttarakhand, for around four years. The man was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings.

Woman allegedly threatened to end her life during video call

Preliminary investigations suggest that Archana made a video call to her colleague at around 2.30 am on Sunday. The man was attending a function with his mother at the time, police said.

During the call, she allegedly showed him a scarf (dupatta) tied to a ceiling fan and threatened to end her life if he did not marry her, according to the police account.

The man reportedly reached her flat around 5.30 am but found the door locked from inside. Police were alerted through Dial 112 and forcibly opened the door, where they found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to her death are being investigated.

Police register case, investigation underway

A forensic clues team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Madhapur police confirmed that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have not announced any further findings. The allegations and preliminary details are part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

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