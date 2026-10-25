Karwa Chauth 2026: Rashmika Mandanna To Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Divas' Dreamy Saree Looks To Inspire You

Want to look stunning this Karwa Chauth 2026? Take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood divas and recreate their elegant saree looks. Scroll on for some celebrity-approved style inspiration!

Karwa Chauth 2026 is just around the corner, and we bet you're already planning to elevate your desi style game! Worry not, we've got you covered with stunning Bollywood-inspired looks to help you glam up and make heads turn this festive season.

A subtle green saree with floral prints? Yes, please! Keep it classy, timeless and effortlessly chic, just like Deepika Padukone. Pair it with a sleek bun, nude makeup and statement jhumkas for an elegant festive look.

Pair a graceful white or ivory saree with a bold, contrasting blouse featuring intricate embroidery for a striking festive look. Add a few roses to your hair, keep your makeup minimal, and finish with a bold red lip, just like Rashmika Mandanna!

A simple chequered saree with bold, colourful prints? Yes, please! Take a cue from Sobhita and keep it effortlessly chic this Karwa Chauth. Pair it with a stylish sleeveless blouse for a fuss-free yet elegant festive look.

Okay, let's ditch the saree! Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor and opt for a bold red Bandhani suit. Keep your makeup minimal, leave your hair open, and you're all set to rock a gorgeous, fuss-free look this Karwa Chauth!

A fresh pink saree paired with a contrasting blue blouse, just like Alia Bhatt, is all you need to turn heads this Karwa Chauth! This vibrant colour combination strikes the perfect balance between elegance and charm, making it a gorgeous festive pick.