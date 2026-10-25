HYLN EQUITY ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Hyliion Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 27, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Hyliion between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).





NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyliion Holdings Corp. ("“Hyliion” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HYLN) and reminds investors of the October 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, Defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) the Individual Defendants timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Hyliion's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research issued a report entitled "Hyliion: A Glorified Science Project Who Has Continuously Failed to Meet Expectations And Is Now Throwing Around A Meaningless Deal." On this news, Hyliion's stock price fell $1.27, or 17.2%, to close at $6.10 per share on June 23, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Hyliion's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Hyliion class action, go to /HYLN call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Hyliion Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Hyliion securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Hyliion Holdings Corp. and certain of its executives engaged in securities fraud during the class period by making materially false and misleading statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint allegedly asserts that Defendants announced a deal with a recently formed entity that does not appear to have any actual business operations, purportedly to cause rapid and artificial appreciation in Hyliion's stock price. The lawsuit further alleges that certain individual defendants timed the announcement and resulting price appreciation to engage in insider trading. On June 23, 2026, Pelican Way Research published a report critical of the company and its deal announcement, after which Hyliion's stock price allegedly fell $1.27 per share, or approximately 17.2%, to close at $6.10.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) securities on the New York Stock Exchange between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligible investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to be considered a class member or to potentially share in any recovery that may be obtained. Class membership is open to all qualifying investors who suffered losses on their Hyliion holdings during the stated class period, subject to the outcome of the litigation. Investors who believe they may qualify are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the applicable timeframe.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a class member appointed by the court to act as the representative party on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including decisions regarding litigation strategy and the selection of lead counsel. Any investor who purchased Hyliion securities during the class period and suffered a loss may move for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the court generally appoints the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who otherwise satisfies applicable legal requirements. The deadline to file a motion seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is October 27, 2026. Importantly, investors are not required to seek or serve as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the class action or to share in any recovery that the litigation may produce.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Hyliion securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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