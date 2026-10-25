Manipur Cannot Achieve Lasting Peace As Long As Gun Culture Persists: CM Khemchand Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 25 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday said that the state cannot make progress or achieve lasting peace as long as gun culture persists, stressing the need to move towards a peaceful environment.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to shun violence, surrender illegal arms and join hands towards restoring peace and harmony in the state.

In a most significant move, Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited Sinai Camp, a designated camp of the militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact in Kangpokpi District.

The Sinai camp was disarmed and taken over by the CRPF last week following joint operations conducted by the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) Unit of CRPF, Manipur Police and other security agencies. The operation was carried out in the aftermath of the recent killing of three innocent firewood collectors at Nongshum in the joint jurisdiction of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

During the operation, 17 individuals impersonating registered SoO cadres using false identities were found only in the camp. The security personnel also recovered and seized more than 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear during the operation. The camp was supposed to house about 150 cadres.

The Sinai camp was the designated camp of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), which are under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, signed with the Centre in August 2008.

This is the first ever visit by a sitting Chief Minister to a designated camp under the SoO. The Chief Minister was accompanied by the government Spokesperson and MLA of Heirok Assembly Constituency, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, during the visit. Upon his arrival at Sinai, Khemchand Singh inspected the entire camp premises and was briefed by officers of the CRPF and Assam Rifles on the operations conducted and the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

While interacting with senior security officers and personnel, the Chief Minister commended the CRPF's CoBRA Battalion for its courage and valour, particularly for its leading role in the successful operation that led to total control of the camp. He maintained that due care must be taken to ensure innocent civilians are not affected by combing operations.

Khemchand Singh directed the security personnel that they are here to protect the lives and properties of the people. Later, the Chief Minister also interacted with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and villagers of the area.

Inspector General of CRPF (Manipur and Nagaland Sector) Homkar Amol Vinukant, IG of Manipur Police Kamei Angam Romanus, DIG of Manipur Police N. Herojit Meetei, DIG of CRPF Rajesh Kumar, Colonel Radha Krishnan of Assam Rifles, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi district, SPs of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts and other senior officers of other security agencies were also present during the visit.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 underground outfits operating under two conglomerates -- eight under the United People's Front (UPF) and 15 under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) -- have been covered by the Suspension of Operations arrangement with the Central Government since August 2008.