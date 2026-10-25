AI Can Help Doctors Detect TB And Lung Cancer Earlier: Dr Randeep Guleria

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) could play a transformative role in India's fight against tuberculosis (TB) and lung cancer by supporting earlier detection, faster diagnosis and more efficient patient screening, experts said on Sunday.

The issue was discussed extensively during the 28th Joint Annual National Conference of the National College of Chest Physicians, India (NCCP-I), and the Indian Chest Society (ICS), held in Jaipur from October 22 to 25.

The event brought together more than 2,000 pulmonologists, respiratory physicians, researchers and healthcare professionals from India and abroad.

Speaking at the conference, former AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said AI has the potential to reshape how respiratory diseases are identified and managed.

He noted that AI-powered tools can help detect suspicious abnormalities on chest X-rays and CT scans, enabling doctors to make faster and more informed decisions regarding further investigations and treatment.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to change how we approach the early detection of respiratory diseases. By helping identify suspicious findings on chest X-rays and CT scans, AI can support doctors in making faster, more informed decisions and directing patients towards timely investigations," he stated.

"For a country like India, where the burden of TB and lung cancer is substantial, this technology could make a meaningful difference when combined with clinical expertise,” Guleria noted.

Experts at the conference highlighted that AI-driven software can analyse chest X-rays and identify patterns associated with tuberculosis, helping healthcare workers prioritize patients for additional testing.

They noted that such technology could be especially useful in underserved regions, primary healthcare centres and mobile screening programmes, where access to specialist radiologists may be limited.

Dr. Raj Kumar, Director of the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute in Delhi, said AI-assisted chest X-ray screening can significantly improve the reach and efficiency of TB detection programmes.

The discussions also focused on the growing role of AI in lung cancer diagnosis. Experts said advanced algorithms can assist clinicians in reviewing CT scans, identifying suspicious lung nodules and flagging abnormalities that may require further evaluation.