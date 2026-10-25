Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back At Amit Shah Over 30 Year Power Claim

Kharge Challenges Amit Shah's Future Predictions

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi would not come to power for the next 30 years, questioning the basis of the claim and alleging that it was intended to mislead people.“Who will even be around in 30 years? He says all this for one reason: to mislead people,” Kharge said, adding that Shah made such statements to mislead people.

The Congress chief also raised allegations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the appointment of people loyal to Shah to key positions, claiming that these factors formed the basis of his assertions.“As long as he has these EVMs-and as long as he has his own loyalists planted in those positions-that is the basis for his claims,” Kharge said. He further alleged that even people within Shah's camp had spoken about foul play. "Even his own people have said that there is foul play," he added.

Criticism of PM Modi and RSS Ideology

Remarks on Prime Minister Modi

Earlier today, a ruckus broke out during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Patna. During the address, a person present at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” He further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. "PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked.

Stance Against RSS

He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling for ending its ideology in the country. Kharge said,“As long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace." The Congress leader also accused the Sangh of engaging in communal activities since its inception. "If we speak about the RSS today, people might interpret it differently...well, the reason you are being targeted is that you have been engaged in this very same activity ever since your inception-that is why you are being targeted. Therefore, as long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace,” Kharge said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)