2Nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti Hit Centuries As India Post 328/6 Against Zimbabwe

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 25 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma centuries each while sharing a 153-run stand for the fifth wicket as India recovered from an early wobble to post 328/6 against Zimbabwe in the second women's ODI here at the BCA Stadium on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India were rocked inside the first three overs when Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fell cheaply. Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal steadied the ship with a 124-run third-wicket partnership. Pratika looked increasingly assured against the spinners before holing out for 61 off 67 balls, laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

Harmanpreet, by contrast, looked in control with her backfoot and off-side shots to hit a 121-ball 126 – laced with 15 boundaries. She was dropped three times on her way to reaching her eighth ODI hundred. Deepti, meanwhile, got India some momentum back with a fluent knock built largely on the sweep shot, which fetched her 36 runs – including eight boundaries.

Deepti went on to complete her second ODI hundred in the final over, finishing unbeaten on 106 off 86 balls – laced with 15 boundaries. Her 83-ball century is the fifth fastest by an India women's batter in ODIs, and also became the first Indian woman to score a hundred at number six or lower, bettering Richa Ghosh's 94 against South Africa coming in 2025 ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

The 153-run stand off 137 balls between Harmanpreet and Deepti is now India women's highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower in ODIs, eclipsing the 122-run association between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar against Pakistan in the 2022 ODI World Cup. With Zimbabwe facing a daunting chase, India are firm favourites to win the match and clinch the series with a game to spare.

After electing to bat first, India were off to a very shaky start. Nomvelo Sibanda struck in the very first over when Smriti Mandhana went for an ill-judged pull off a short, wide delivery and was caught by short third. Nomvelo claimed her second scalp when Shafali Verma (8) pulled one low towards midwicket, ho held a sharp catch inches off the ground, a decision upheld by the TV umpire.

With India at 19/2, Harmanpreet and Pratika then set about repairing the damage. The India captain took a liking to Sibanda and Tendai Makusha, and found the boundary fence with a series of crisp drives and cuts, while a pristine Pratika struck the first six of the match by lofting Tendai Makusha over long-on in the 10th over.

The pair brought up India's hundred in the 16th over, before Pratika completed her half-century off 57 balls and celebrated by stepping out to loft Loryn Phiri for a six straight down the ground. An over later, Harmanpreet reached her fifty off 51 deliveries.

Zimbabwe's fielding effort was also hit by injuries, with Tiripano hurting her right knee and captain Josephine Nkomo leaving the field after a diving stop. Nyasha Gwanzura finally broke the 126-run third-wicket stand in the 23rd over when Pratika, who was dropped on 59, swept straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket.

Leg-spinner Olinder Chare struck in the next over, as Tejal Hasabnis (3) skied a slog-sweep to mid-on. Harmanpreet, who was dropped on 66 by Nkomo at short midwicket, and Deepti Sharma steadied the innings to keep India going.

After Harmanpreet cut Nyasha for four, Deepti cashed in on some wayward bowling down the leg side, sweeping repeatedly to the fine-leg boundary while cutting and pulling at times to race 45 off 35 balls, with Harmanpreet unbeaten on 88 off as many balls at the second drinks break.

Post that, Deepti brought up her fifty off 37 balls in the 35th over by sweeping a Nomvelo full toss past square leg, and kept up the pressure with a string of sweeps against the Zimbabwe spinners. Harmanpreet, meanwhile, moved through the nineties with a classy drive through extra cover off Tendai Makusha before completing her century off 101 balls with a fine sweep off Beloved Biza in the 41st over.

It was her eighth ODI hundred, but Harmanpreet kept her celebration low-key - settling for a handshake with Deepti as the dressing room rose to applaud. Zimbabwe's woes in the field continued, with Harmanpreet getting two more lives - Michelle Mavunga failed to hold on to a diving chance at long-on, while Sibanda spilled a chance at backward point.

The pair helped India race past 300 in the 46th over before Michelle finally ended Harmanpreet's stay by luring her into a big hit with a slower, fuller delivery that was caught by substitute fielder at long-off.

It ended Harmanpreet's 152-run stand for the fifth wicket with Deepti, as she walked back to a standing ovation from her teammates. Richa Ghosh (7) fell soon after, holing out to Chigora at long-on off a Tendai full toss in the 48th over.

Deepti, however, made sure India finished strongly. She reached her second ODI hundred off 83 balls in the final over by sweeping Makusha between short fine leg and square leg, and remained unbeaten on 106 as India posted an imposing total.

Brief Scores: India 328/6 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 126, Deepti Sharma 106 not out; Nomvelo Sibanda 2-38, Nyasha Gwanzura 1-43) against Zimbabwe.