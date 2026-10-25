Algeria Parliament Approves Army Deployment to Niger
(MENAFN) Algeria’s upper parliamentary chamber voted unanimously on Sunday to approve a presidential decision authorizing the deployment of an army unit to neighboring Niger, with the move reportedly aimed at protecting energy projects.
The Council of the Nation, the upper house of parliament, held a closed-door session after members were summoned on Thursday for an "emergency meeting."
According to a correspondent for a Turkish news agency, lawmakers unanimously endorsed the presidential decision to send a military unit to Niger.
Council members told local media that the deployment would involve “deploying a detachment of the People’s National Army to secure oil projects belonging to Algeria’s Sonatrach in the neighboring country,” the correspondent said.
The People’s National Assembly, Algeria’s lower parliamentary chamber, was expected to convene on Sunday evening to vote on the same measure, completing the parliamentary approval process.
Article 91 of Algeria’s Constitution stipulates that the president may “decide to deploy army units abroad following approval by a two-thirds majority in each of the two chambers of parliament.”
If approved by both chambers and subsequently implemented, the deployment would mark Algeria’s first such military mission abroad since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
The Council of the Nation, the upper house of parliament, held a closed-door session after members were summoned on Thursday for an "emergency meeting."
According to a correspondent for a Turkish news agency, lawmakers unanimously endorsed the presidential decision to send a military unit to Niger.
Council members told local media that the deployment would involve “deploying a detachment of the People’s National Army to secure oil projects belonging to Algeria’s Sonatrach in the neighboring country,” the correspondent said.
The People’s National Assembly, Algeria’s lower parliamentary chamber, was expected to convene on Sunday evening to vote on the same measure, completing the parliamentary approval process.
Article 91 of Algeria’s Constitution stipulates that the president may “decide to deploy army units abroad following approval by a two-thirds majority in each of the two chambers of parliament.”
If approved by both chambers and subsequently implemented, the deployment would mark Algeria’s first such military mission abroad since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
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