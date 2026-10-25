Directcasereview Launches An Online Platform To Help Car Accident Victims Learn What Their Case May Be Worth

Direct Case Review Matches Clients with Attorneys

A free platform connecting people injured in motor vehicle accidents with local personal injury attorneys for a no-cost, no-obligation case review.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, DirectCaseReview announced the launch of its online platform that connects people injured in motor vehicle accidents with experienced local personal injury attorneys. In minutes, accident victims can share what happened and be matched with a lawyer who can offer a free case evaluation, including an estimate of what their claim may be worth.DirectCaseReview takes the guesswork out of the days after an accident. After a car accident, most people are dealing with medical bills, missed work, vehicle repairs, and calls from insurance adjusters. Many don't know whether they have a case, what it might be worth, or how to find a lawyer they can trust. Some accept a quick insurance settlement without ever learning their options.DirectCaseReview was built to change that. The platform gives accident victims a simple, free way to talk with a qualified local attorney before making any decisions about their claim.How It Works1.Share the details. Visitors complete a short online form about their accident, injuries, and treatment.2.Get matched locally. DirectCaseReview connects them with a participating personal injury attorney in their area.3.Receive a free case review. The attorney reviews the situation and can provide an evaluation of the claim and its potential value, at no cost and with no obligation.The service is available to people involved in car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, and pedestrian accidents.Why Accident Victims Use DirectCaseReview.Free and no obligation. There is no cost to submit a case or receive a review..Local attorneys. Users are connected with lawyers who know the courts and laws in their state..Fast and simple. The online form takes only a few minutes to complete..Clarity before decisions. Users can understand their options before talking further with an insurance company.DirectCaseReview is already live in several states and continues to expand into new markets.DirectCaseReview is an online platform that connects people injured in motor vehicle accidents with local personal injury attorneys for free case evaluations. Its mission is to help accident victims understand their rights and the potential value of their claims, quickly and at no cost. To request a free case review, visit .Press Contact:...DirectCaseReview is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Submitting information does not create an attorney-client relationship. Case evaluations are provided by independent participating attorneys. Any estimate of case value is not a guarantee of results. This may be considered attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.

Yoshi J

Direct Case Review

+1 833-569-0406

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DirectCaseReview Launches an Online Platform to Help Car Accident Victims Learn What Their Case May Be Worth News Provided By Aurelium Press October 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.