Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Slams Congress Over Bihar Poll Objections

Bhupender Yadav Criticizes Congress on Electoral Revision

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday questioned the Congress for filing a few objections during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, claiming that the opposition parties want to confuse the public despite knowing the ground reality of the process. In an interview with ANI, the Union Minister cited a Supreme Court order to state that the opposition parties filed only two objections in Bihar. He alleged that the opposition wants a regime change through foreign interference and not through a democratic process.

He said,“What happened in the case of Bihar? At that time, the Congress had 17,000 BLAs...” Quoting the court order, he stated,“The details of the BLAs appointed by these political parties have also been mentioned in a tabulated format. What surprises this court is that to date, 1,60,813 BLAs have filed only two objections.”

Allegations of Aiming for Regime Change

Taking aim at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said,“I have already said in an interview that the BLAs of Rahul Gandhi Ji, there are 10 lakh booths in the country, even if 1000 BLAs have filed an objection on the ground, because the problem is on the ground. And you see, there are only two objections in 1,60,000 BLAs. What does this mean? They also know what the reality is on the ground. They also know what the truth is on the ground.”

“But to confuse these people, to doubt the integrity of our constitutional institutions, and they have nothing to do with integrity. The last purpose is to change the regime. What is a regime change? Either through foreign interference or through some form of withdrawal. A democratic change is through the electoral process,” he alleged.

Yadav remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing anti-SIR agitation led by the INDIA bloc, for which the alliance has announced a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. The BJP has slammed the opposition parties for wanting a“regime change” after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a“fight for regime change”. All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also referred to the Gen Z-led movement in Bangladesh. However, Congress has maintained that it wants a change of power through democratic means. (ANI)

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