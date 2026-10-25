Congress Leaders Meet In Jaipur To Plan For INDIA Bloc Mega Rally

Congress Strategy Meeting in Jaipur

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal arrived at the Constitution Club in Jaipur on Sunday to hold a meeting with senior Congress leaders, MLAs and MPs regarding the INDIA bloc's mega rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. Several senior leaders attended the meeting, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Vinod Jakhar, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and co-in-charge Poonam Paswan.

Protests Against Election Commission

The meeting comes ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march at Ramlila Maidan; the INDIA bloc will conduct a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30. During the proceeding, a public verdict calling for his removal will be delivered, according to the programme's details. The ongoing agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls seeks the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise.

Party Directive to MPs

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked party MPs to remain present in Delhi from October 30 to November 1 amid ongoing protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities involving the Election Commission of India (ECI). In a communication to party MPs, Kharge requested them to be present in the national capital on October 30, 31 and November 1, 2026, in connection with the protests over the issue. The communication cited allegations of 'vote chori' and revelations regarding alleged irregularities by the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner as the reasons for the directive. The directive comes amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Congress has asked its MPs to ensure their presence in Delhi throughout the three days. The communication specifically mentions November 1, when the 'Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally' is scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Mobilization for the Mega Rally

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the proposed rally, alleging that names had been removed from voter lists and rules and laws had been violated. Announcing the November 1 programme, Gandhi urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally. Moreover, INDIA bloc leaders in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday stepped up their campaign for the major rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. They are targeting the participation of 20,000 people from the state and alleging that the Election Commission's actions were undermining democracy and citizens' voting rights. (ANI)

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