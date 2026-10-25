Mallikarjun Kharge Targets RSS Ideology Amid Bihar Public Meeting Event

Kharge Criticizes RSS Ideology

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling for ending its ideology in the country. Addressing a gathering in Patna on former Bihar Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh's 139th birth anniversary, Kharge said,“As long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace.”

Invoking Shri Krishna Singh, he stated the first Bihar CM had called for putting down communal forces with a firm hand. Quoting Shri Krishna Singh, Kharge said,“There have been periods of stress and anxiety, but the last three years have been marked by communal peace unprecedented in the recent history of Bihar. Militant communalism, bearing the well-known hallmarks of fascism, made its appearance in Bihar, as elsewhere. It is true that the most formidable manifestation was in the form of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, but whether it was Hindu communalism or Muslim communalism, both openly challenged our ideals of secular democracy and human decency. It was put down with a firm hand.”

Accusations Against Sangh and Nitish Kumar

The Congress leader accused the Sangh of engaging in communal activities since its inception. "If we speak about the RSS today, people might interpret it differently...well, the reason you are being targeted is that you have been engaged in this very same activity ever since your inception-that is why you are being targeted. Therefore, as long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace,” Kharge said.

Recalling the Haldwani purification incident in August, Kharge strongly condemned the practice of untouchability. He also questioned former Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switching to the NDA led by the BJP despite being a flagbearer of the sociality ideology. He said,“Even today, the RSS-BJP is rife with people who harbour notions of untouchability and hold views that run counter to the Constitution. It saddens me that Nitish Kumar, who entered the political scene carrying the ideology of the Socialist Party, has ended up in the lap of the BJP and the RSS. This is what happens when a person becomes weak and abandons their ideology.”

“On August 8, 2026, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a purification ritual was performed for the stage located near a temple. 80 years after Independence, how will there be unity if untouchability prevails?” Kharge added. The purification row happened after a Congress rally at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, when members of a right-wing group later conducted a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual at the venue, triggering criticism from Congress leaders, who alleged that the act amounted to 'untouchability'. (ANI)

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