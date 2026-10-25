Gurdeep Mehndi Addresses Controversial Remarks Against Daler Mehndi

Gurdeep Mehndi Addresses Public Controversy

Singer Daler Mehndi's son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has broken silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal's alleged insulting remarks about his father at a recent public event. Gurdeep described the ongoing controversy as "painful" and "unfortunate". He shared a video on his Instagram handle, addressing viewers about the current situation of Daler Mehndi and his family.

Gurdeep said, "I'm Gurdeep Mehndi, and consider this my first official statement. The controversy that happened in the past few days regarding Papaji (Daler Mehndi) was very painful and very unfortunate. At that time, I was outside India. I flew back and I met him, and I asked him, 'Papaji, how are you doing?' And just as he always stays with a positive Punjabi nature, he said, 'Son, first class, I am fine.' And I mentioned that same thing at an event. We are Punjabi people, we brush things off with a laugh. So, that news has now been given an entirely different direction."

"Obviously, uh, we are stressed, and we as family together are dealing with it," added Gurdeep.

Gratitude for Industry Support

The singer also expressed his gratitude to the film fraternity and singer Mika Singh for their support to his father, Daler Mehndi, against the remarks made by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. "Other than that, thank you so very much to all of you, you supported us, to the film industry, and including my uncle (chachaji), Mika Singh. In the same way, keep showering your love on us, and keep showing your support and as Papa says: May God protect you (Rabb Rakha)," said Gurdeep Mehndi.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy began when Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at an event held at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, with several people reacting to the exchange. In the video, the minister can be heard questioning the singer's ability to perform and saying that he had been invited to entertain the audience. He also told Mehndi that he should respect his reputation as a well-known artist. Following the incident, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing.

Minister and Mika Singh Responses

Uniyal later told ANI that he had questioned the singer because he believed Mehndi was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and said he was unhappy with the way the show was conducted. Post this, Mika Singh revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event. "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently. The singer has demanded an apology from the Uttarakhand Minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)