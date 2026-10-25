Hurricane Vance Holds Category 2 Strength 615 km From Mexico
(MENAFN) Hurricane Vance remained a Category 2 storm over the Pacific Ocean, positioned 615 kilometers (382 miles) south-southwest of Acapulco, as Mexican meteorological authorities continued tracking its strength and projected path.
Mexico’s National Meteorological Service reported the hurricane’s location in its latest update, with officials monitoring its movement across the eastern Pacific for potential threats to coastal areas.
The storm’s distance from land and its projected trajectory are key factors in determining whether communities along southern and western Mexico’s coastline could face hazardous conditions.
Category 2 hurricanes produce sustained winds of 154 to 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour), potentially damaging roofs, uprooting trees and bringing down power lines, depending on local conditions and proximity to land.
Heavy rainfall also poses significant risks, even in areas outside the storm’s strongest winds. Communities vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides could face additional hazards as weather conditions change.
Authorities are urging residents in potentially affected areas to monitor official weather bulletins and follow emergency guidance as the hurricane develops.
Mexico frequently faces tropical cyclones originating in the Pacific, particularly during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through Nov. 30.
The country’s meteorological authorities continue to issue updates on tropical systems, tracking changes in their intensity, direction and potential impact.
Vance’s future development and movement will determine whether additional precautions are necessary along Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Mexico’s National Meteorological Service reported the hurricane’s location in its latest update, with officials monitoring its movement across the eastern Pacific for potential threats to coastal areas.
The storm’s distance from land and its projected trajectory are key factors in determining whether communities along southern and western Mexico’s coastline could face hazardous conditions.
Category 2 hurricanes produce sustained winds of 154 to 177 kilometers per hour (96 to 110 miles per hour), potentially damaging roofs, uprooting trees and bringing down power lines, depending on local conditions and proximity to land.
Heavy rainfall also poses significant risks, even in areas outside the storm’s strongest winds. Communities vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides could face additional hazards as weather conditions change.
Authorities are urging residents in potentially affected areas to monitor official weather bulletins and follow emergency guidance as the hurricane develops.
Mexico frequently faces tropical cyclones originating in the Pacific, particularly during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which runs from May 15 through Nov. 30.
The country’s meteorological authorities continue to issue updates on tropical systems, tracking changes in their intensity, direction and potential impact.
Vance’s future development and movement will determine whether additional precautions are necessary along Mexico’s Pacific coast.
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